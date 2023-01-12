NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Rangers Game Picks

Dallas Stars (+112) vs. New York Rangers (-134) Total: 5.5 (O -115, U -105)
The Dallas Stars have been a great story this season as they lead the Central Division. They’ve posted a 7-3 record over their last ten games, winning a pair in a row. We’re at the point where their underlying numbers are what they are, which are those of a contender. Meanwhile, the Rangers have picked things up after a slow start, leading to a 6-2-2 record over their last ten games. These teams met in October, with the Rangers doubling up the Stars 6-3.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Stars are expected to continue riding Jake Oettinger, while the Rangers should do the same with Igor Shesterkin. The Stars netminder has a 19-6-3 record with a .923 save percentage, while the reigning Vezina winner is 19-6-6 with a .916 save percentage.
It’s hard to see the Stars struggling as they did in the first matchup with the Rangers. Dallas has a slightly better record than the Rangers and better numbers, so there should be some value in backing their plus-money odds on the moneyline at +112.
Best Bet: Stars moneyline (+112)
It’s not often a total is set as low as 5.5, and it’s even more interesting that these teams already combined for nine goals, so oddsmakers are suggesting that was an outlier between two teams that sit in the top ten in goals allowed per game. In addition, we’re set to see a fantastic goalie duel between two of the NHL’s best. Looking at this line, bettors will naturally gravitate towards the over, but we won’t be fooled. The under 5.5 has value at -105.
Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-105)
Even though the Stars have been elite on defense, they also have a high-scoring offense. Their best goal-scorer is also affordable tonight. Jason Robertson has been one of the biggest goal-scoring threats in the NHL over the last two seasons, already managing 29 goals through 42 games. We’re not expecting a goal fest, but Robertson has been hot, leading the Stars with five goals over their last five games. With Robertson’s price to light the lamp set at +148, it should be targeted.
Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+148)
