NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Senators Game Picks

The Dallas Stars have started their regular season red hot, while the Ottawa Senators are still trying to find chemistry with plenty of offseason changes.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Dallas Stars (+104) vs. Ottawa Senators (-126) Total: 6.5 (O -106, U -114)

After winning a decisive victory on Saturday night in Montreal, the Dallas Stars own a 4-0-1 record to begin their campaign and have looked solid under new head coach Peter DeBoer. On the other hand, the Senators started their season with back-to-back losses but have since won three straight games and sit 3-2 overall. With both teams entering this game playing strong hockey, it’s not a surprise how tightly contested they sit on the moneyline, with the Sens being slight road favorites at -126 while the Stars sit at +104.

The Stars are finishing their road trip with two games in two nights, heading to Boston tomorrow, so we’ll have to keep an eye out today on which goaltender gets the start. Whether that’s Jake Oettinger or Scott Wedgewood, it’s hard to see the Stars not holding a substantial advantage in this matchup when you consider how strong they’ve looked defensively and in the net early on. Oettinger has posted a 4-0 record with a .959 save percentage, while Wedgewood was great in the team’s OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs with a .930 save percentage. Looking toward the Senators’ current goalie situation, they’ll likely continue turning towards Anton Forsberg in this matchup, who’s posted a .904 save percentage in five starts.

Ottawa enters this matchup playing strong, but you must be more impressed with what the Stars have accomplished. The Sens have a tremendous forward group, but the Stars have allowed just eight goals in five games, meaning it’s going to be difficult for Ottawa to break through tonight. As a result, targeting the friendly Stars’ moneyline has some value tonight at +104.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (+104)

What’s interesting about this matchup is that the two teams enter on different ends of the spectrum in terms of goals allowed per game, with the Sens sitting at 16 through five games while the Stars have cut the number in half over the same stretch. It’s not a crazy number for the Sens, even if they’d likely want to cut things down a smidge, while the Stars have been downright elite at keeping pucks out of their net. Both teams have offensive talent up front, but there’s more value in looking toward a low-scoring matchup tonight. The Sens have continued to improve with each passing game, but they’ll struggle to solve the Stars’ defense and goaltending, leading us to take the under 6.5 at -114.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-114)

The Stars have a lot of chemistry with their forward lines, but the top line has found the most success and includes Jason Robertson. Following a regular season that saw him score 41 goals in 74 games, the crafty winger has already tallied two goals and five assists through five games. That’s an excellent pace to begin the season, and he’ll likely be gifted more opportunities against a Sens defense that doesn’t have a strong makeup. Robertson is listed at +176 to score, and there’s a ton of value in that price point.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson Over 0.5 Goals (+176)