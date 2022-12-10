NHL Best Bets: Wild vs. Canucks Game Picks

Two Western Conference teams are set to face off tonight, with the Minnesota Wild paying a visit to the streaking Vancouver Canucks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Wild (-108) vs. Vancouver Canucks (-111) Total: 6.5 (O-115, U-105)

The Vancouver Canucks have quietly put together some great hockey to begin December and have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games. Minnesota has had some solid stretches through nearly two months of action and has posted a 6-4 record over that same sample size. These teams have already met once this season, back on October 20, which saw the Wild pick up a 4-3 victory.

With the way last year ended for the Canucks and the team falling just short of the playoffs, there were expectations that they would get off to a much better start this season and get rolling early. That wasn’t the case, and they essentially had the worst start you can imagine, which has led to them having to dig out of an early hole, which now has them at 12-12-3 overall.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup this evening, the Wild are expected to start Filip Gustavsson, while the Canucks should continue riding Spencer Martin. The Wild netminder has posted a 4-4-1 record, paired with a .909 save percentage, while Martin is sitting at 8-2-1, with a .890 save percentage. Martin has been tasked with leading the Canucks of late due to their starter being injured, and he’s still getting his feet wet as an NHL goaltender.

The Wild are playing for the second consecutive night and have now lost two straight games. Vancouver has been stringing together victories and is quietly playing some good hockey, meaning there’s some real value on the table tonight in backing the home side at -111 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (-111)

The Vancouver Canucks have seen 24 total goals scored over their past two games, and there’s a major theme present for them right now. They’ve continued to put up big offensive numbers and sit with the sixth-highest goals per game in the NHL. Not only are the Canucks scoring goals at a high rate at the moment, but they’re also allowing them too, which has them sitting 29th in the NHL in goals allowed per game. The Wild have slowly been picking up their offense of late, and there’s value in this matchup seeing a back-and-forth offensive affair. As a result, siding with the over 6.5 at -115 is the direction bettors should lean in.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-115)

With the Canucks scoring at a high clip, there have been multiple forwards that have stuck out in the goal-scoring department. Bo Horvat is currently in a contract year for the Vancouver Canucks and could be a prime candidate to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline unless the Canucks continue streaking and get back in the race. Horvat has been on a tear this season and has already accumulated 20 goals in just 27 games. That pace may not be sustainable, considering his career averages, but he’s been dominant and is a worthwhile target in what should be a high-scoring matchup tonight. Horvat is currently listed at +142 to score, and there’s a lot to like about that price point.

Best Prop: Bo Horvat to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+142)