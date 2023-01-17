NHL Best Bets: Wild vs. Capitals Game Picks

Two teams looking to continue their recent strong play will collide tonight, with the Washington Capitals hosting the Minnesota Wild.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Wild (-120) vs. Washington Capitals (+100) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110)

There are many similarities between the Wild and Capitals regarding where they stand in each conference playoff picture. The teams are separated by two points in the standings and share similar underlying numbers. The Wild enter with two straight victories and a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games, while the Capitals share the same record over that stretch.

The Wild also enter with a solid road record of 11-6-3, compared to the Capitals’ home record of 13-7-3. Both teams’ moneyline prices are incredibly tight for this matchup, with the Wild at -120 and the Capitals at +120.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Wild are expected to continue riding Marc-Andre Fleury, while the Capitals should do the same with Darcy Kuemper. The Wild netminder has a 14-8-3 record with a .905 save percentage, while Kuemper is 13-11-4 with a .917 save percentage. Kuemper’s numbers are better, but Fleury has continued to get back on track after a slow start.

The Capitals have proven that their veteran core isn’t done, but there’s more to like about the Wild’s recent play. With the Wild being a solid road team, it’s hard to fade their moneyline price of -120.

Best Bet: Wild moneyline (-120)

These teams are similar in goal output and keeping pucks out of the net. Both sides sit in the top ten in goals allowed per game, so goals should be at a premium. Over the Wild’s last five games, two have seen six or more goals scored, while the Capitals have seen that transpire in a pair of games. With these trends, it’s hard to look away from the under six at -110.

Best Bet: Under six (-110)

Even though the Wild sit 18th in goals scored per game, that doesn’t mean they don’t have some serious offensive talent. Kirill Kaprizov has 52 points in 42 games, including 25 goals. The Wild forward also leads the team with three goals over their last five games, establishing himself as one of the game’s top offensive players. This matchup might not have much offense, but Kaprizov is undervalued at his +124 price to score.

Best Prop: Kirill Kaprizov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+124)