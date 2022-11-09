NHL Best Bets: Wild vs. Ducks Game Picks

Things haven’t been going according to plan for the Minnesota Wild, but they visit a struggling Anaheim Ducks tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Wild (-166) vs. Anaheim Ducks (+138) Total: 6.5 (O -105, U -115)

The Wild enter this contest after playing last night against the Los Angeles Kings, losing a 1-0 game. The team has lost two in a row, posting a 5-4-1 record over their past ten games. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 3-6-1 over that same sample size. It hasn’t been the start the Wild were hoping for, having to now dig themselves out of an early hole. Minnesota hasn’t brought a lot to the table through twelve games, which is concerning with the amount of talent on its roster. On the other hand, the Ducks are continuing with their rebuild, with the main focus being developing their young prospects.

Although the Ducks enter this matchup rested, the Wild are still favored on the moneyline. Minnesota is priced at -166, while the home side is +138. The Ducks have been abysmal, sitting last in goals allowed per game. Despite some offensive struggles, there’s a lot of talent on the Wild who could make Anaheim pay this evening.

The projected goalie matchup should feature Marc-Andre Fleury of the Wild taking on John Gibson of the Ducks. With the number of goals both teams have allowed early, it’s not surprising that both goaltenders have struggled. To this point, Fleury is 5-3-1, with a lackluster .896 save percentage. Gibson hasn’t been stellar either, at 2-7-1 with a .887 save percentage.

It’s not a super attractive price for the Wild, but there’s no doubt they’re the better team, even if they played the night before.

Best Bet: Wild moneyline (-166)

Even though the Wild played yesterday and have struggled to find the back of the net, there has to be an offensive breakout coming. There are too many offensive pieces on this team to contain against a squad that allows the most goals per game in the NHL. The Ducks aren’t offensively bare either, so this could have the teams exchanging chances. As a result, there’s some value in targeting the over 6.5 at -105.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-105)

It’s no secret that amid salary cap struggles, the Wild are relying heavily on young talent this season. One player that is expected to contribute is rookie forward Marco Rossi. Rossi has recorded just one assist through eleven games, but he’s looked stronger than his numbers suggest. Sooner or later, pucks are going to start going in for him. As a result, in a matchup against a defensively poor Ducks, look for Rossi to score his first goal, priced at +410.

Best Prop: Marco Rossi to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+410)