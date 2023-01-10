NHL Best Bets: Wild vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two teams headed in the right direction collide tonight, with the Minnesota Wild visiting the New York Rangers.

Minnesota Wild (+116) vs. New York Rangers (-140) Total: 6 (O -105, U -115)

There’s a lot to like about how the Wild and Rangers are currently playing. The visitors enter this matchup with a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, while the Rangers are 6-2-2 over that same sample size. Both teams started the season with playoff expectations, and their current records prove they’re on the way to achieving that.

The Rangers and Wild met once this season on October 13, which saw New York lay a beatdown on Minnesota 7-3. It wasn’t a consistent beginning to the year for either club, but they’ve played better hockey over the last two months.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Wild will turn to Marc-Andre Fleury, while the Rangers are expected to do the same with Igor Shesterkin. The Wild netminder has a 13-8-2 record with a .901 save percentage, while Shesterkin is 18-6-6 with a .916 save percentage.

You can make a case for both teams in this matchup, but it’s unlikely their last meeting was a fluke. The Rangers should take advantage of their home rink, and with a reasonable moneyline price of -140, there’s still value to be had.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (-140)

Over the Wild’s last five games, three matchups have seen six or more goals scored, while the same numbers also hold for the Rangers. Both teams have put more of an emphasis on defensive play, which has the Rangers eighth in goals allowed per game, while the Wild aren’t far behind in 12th. In addition, these teams are middle of the pack in terms of goals scored per game, so their combined ten goals earlier is likely an outlier. As a result, there should be some value in targeting the under six, currently priced at -115.

Best Bet: Under six (-115)

There’s much to like about the star power that the Rangers boast up front. One player that’s continued to be a goal-scoring threat is Chris Kreider. He’s already tallied 19 goals after scoring 50-plus last season. Kreider isn’t currently on that pace, but he’s still putting up numbers. When the Wild and Rangers met earlier this year, the big winger tallied a pair of goals in the win. Kreider can break open a game, so there’s value in backing him to score tonight at +168.

Best Prop: Chris Kreider to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+168)