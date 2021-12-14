NHL Betting Guide for December 14th: Maple Leafs are slight favorites in Edmonton

Today, we’re a little starved for some hockey action, after yesterday’s only NHL game was postponed due to COVID. There are many games to choose from, but the two matchups we’ll be focusing on are the Golden Knights vs. Bruins at 7:00 PM ET and the Maple Leafs vs. Oilers at 9:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Knights -104 / Bruins -115

Spread: Golden Knights -260 (+1.5) / Bruins +205 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-102) Under 6 (-120)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins News, Analysis, and Picks

This season, we’ve documented the Golden Knights’ injury troubles quite thoroughly. They’re pretty close to full strength now, and when Vegas is healthy, they’re one of the best teams in the NHL. Over the past 30 days, the Golden Knights are third in scoring, averaging four goals a game. However, Vegas has struggled to keep the puck out of their net over that time. They were 21st in average goals allowed with 3.25, while the Bruins are the opposite. Boston was fourth in the league allowing only 2.17 goals against, and 18th in average goals for, with 2.75.

These two teams are pretty evenly matched, with the Bruins better on defense and the Golden Knights performing better offensively. Both teams are in eighth place in their respective Conferences.

Additionally, they have the same amount of first-period goals, with 23 this season. But the Bruins have played three fewer games.

Brad Marchand is the only player on either team in the top-25 in scoring. Unfortunately, Boston will be without Marchand and Craig Smith due to COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, Max Pacioretty is third overall in points per game with 1.7.

We expect this one to be a tight game, but we think there’s value with Vegas.

The Picks: Golden Knights Moneyline (-104), Total: Under 6 (-120) Max Pacioretty – Points: Over 0.5 (-184)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Leafs -122 / Oilers +102

Spread: Leafs +186 (-1.5) / Oilers -235 (+1.5)

Total: Over 6.5 (+104) Under 6.5 (-128)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers News, Analysis, and Picks

Let the scoring begin! At least, that’s what we first thought when we saw this game on the schedule. There is no doubt that these are two of the most dangerous offenses in the NHL, but it’s not as cut and dry as you might think.

This season, the Oilers are fifth in scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per game, while the Leafs are tenth with 3.21. However, over the past 30 days, Toronto is fourth in scoring with 3.85 goals per game, while its opponent has fallen way off the pace, sitting 21st with 2.69. And you can see it in Edmonton’s recent results. The Oilers are currently on a five-game losing skid, and the Leafs are 7-2-1 over their past ten.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid still sit atop the league in scoring, with 45 points each, but the Leafs’ have three players with over 30 points. Auston Matthews sits tied for third in goals with 18, and John Tavares is 14th with 13. These are two teams trending in opposite directions. Draisaitl and McDavid are always a threat, but we’re banking on the Leafs’ and their more balanced attack.

The Picks: Leafs Moneyline (-125), First Goal Scorer: Auston Matthews (+1000), William Nylander – Points: Over 0.5 (-205)