NHL Betting Guide for December 18

It’s hockey night, and you know what that means? More postponed games due to COVID-19. Let’s hope we can still get some hockey in tonight. We will focus on the Leafs vs. Canucks at 7:00 p.m. ET and Oilers vs. Kraken at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Leafs -126 / Canucks +105

Spread: Leafs +205 (-1.5) / Canucks -260 (+1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-114) Under 5.5 (-106)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks News, Analysis and Picks

This game features one of the best scoring teams in the NHL, taking on one of the worst. The Leafs are eighth in goals per game, with 3.27, while the Canucks are 28th, with 2.52.

Surely, Vancouver must be good at keeping the puck out of the net. Wrong. The Canucks are 18th in average goals against, allowing 2.87 per game. However, Toronto is better in this regard too. The Leafs are the fourth-best team in goals against per game with 2.5.

Since October 27, Toronto has only lost five games and has won 18. However, the Canucks have been red hot lately, winning six in a row. This win streak has come on the heels of firing their general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green. Since Bruce Boudreau has taken over as head coach, they haven’t lost.

A lot of the team’s recent success is due to the play of Thatcher Demko. Demko has seen more shots this season than any other goalie, and that remained true through the period of this winning streak.

The Canucks will be playing with fire if they allow a Leafs’ offense to get their shots off. Auston Matthews sits third overall in goals, with 20, and he’s the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy Winner.

It’s great that Vancouver is riding high, but we think Toronto will bring them back down to earth in this one.

The Picks: Leafs Moneyline (-126), Total: Under 5.5 (-106) Auston Matthews – Goals: Over 0.5 (+100)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers -125 / Kraken +104

Spread: Oilers +205 (-1.5) / Kraken -260 (+1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-132) Under 6 (+108)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken News, Analysis and Picks

The Oilers and Kraken aren’t doing so great right now. Seattle has lost five of its last seven, and while Edmonton won its previous game, it dropped the six preceding.

The Oilers’ offense is still potent, but they’ve fallen from the most goals per game to seventh, with 3.36. It’s still much better than Seattle’s 2.79, which is 18th overall.

The Kraken is also one of the worst teams at keeping the puck out of the net. Their 3.52 goals against per game are 30th in the league. The Oilers aren’t much better, sitting at 21st, allowing 3.11 goals per game.

Edmonton is highly reliant on its powerplay. The Oilers are first with the man-advantage, converting 31.5 percent of the time, but Seattle is a disciplined team, taking 3.16 penalties per 60 putting them seventh. Additionally, Edmonton is 20th in penalties drawn per 60.

However, the Oilers have two x-factors. Connor McDavid is tied for first with 47 points, and Leon Draisaitl sits a close third with 46.

Now that Edmonton has ended that losing skid, we think they’ll get back to what they’re good at, scoring goals. We’re leaning toward the Oilers in this one.

The Picks: Oilers Moneyline (-125), Leon Draisaitl – Goals: Over 0.5 (+110), Connor McDavid – Powerplau Points: Over 0.5 (-170)

