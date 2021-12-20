NHL Betting Guide for December 20: Wild and Stars are the Last teams Standing on a COVID-stricken Monday slate

NHL Betting Guide for December 20

One hockey game is still a go for tonight. Let’s hope that doesn’t change.

Our solo-special features the Wild vs. Stars at 8:30 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Wild +102 / Stars -118

Spread: Wild -290 (+1.5) / Stars +225 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-122) Under 5.5 (-100)

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars News, Analysis, and Picks

Is this a prank? The Wild are the second-best scoring team in the NHL and are the underdogs. Sure, they’ve lost three in a row, but those losses come on the heels of an eight-game win streak. Dallas won their previous game, but five straight losses preceded it.

Additionally, the Wild are healthy. They have nobody on injured reserve or in COVID-19 protocols, while Roope Hintz, Alexander Radulov, and Joel Kiviranta are all day-to-day for the Stars.

Dallas and Minnesota both allow on average 2.86 goals per game, and we mentioned that the Wild score the second-most goals per game at 3.62. Where’s Dallas rank in goals per game? 25th, with 2.64.

Cam Talbot has been great for Minnesota in the net, putting up a .919 SV% and a 2.67 GAA. Braden Holtby has been better for Dallas, with a .922 SV% and a 2.44 GAA. However, the difference in net is pretty negligible considering the Wild average an entire goal more per game.

Looking at the statistics, we can only suggest betting the Wild across the board.

The Picks: Wild moneyline (+102), First-period result: Wild (+188)

