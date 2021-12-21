NHL Betting Guide for December 21st: Roll the Dice with Vegas on Tuesday

NHL Betting Guide for December 21st

Get your hockey fix while you can because everyone is on a break after tonight. The NHL has put games on hold until after December 26th, but we still get one game tonight. Our single shot of hockey features the Lightning vs. Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Lightning -102 / Golden Knights -118

Spread: Lightning -260 (+1.5) / Golden Knights +198 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-102) Under 6 (-120)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

Here is a heavyweight matchup—two potential Stanley Cup contenders with a few injuries. Vegas is a lot less banged up than they were. Not surprisingly, they’re still without Jack Eichel and Nolan Patrick, but Mark Stone is now day-to-day with an upper-body injury. However, the Lightning’s injuries are much more significant. Erik Cernak is out, and Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov are on the injured reserve.

These are still two powerhouse teams. The back-to-back champs are third in the Eastern Conference, and Vegas is second in the West. The Lightning has won two straight, while the Golden Knights are on a five-game winning streak.

Tampa Bay is eleventh in scoring, averaging 3.17 goals per game, and that’s without Kucherov playing a game this season. Vegas has been plagued by injuries all year yet still sits fourth, averaging 3.48 goals per game.

These two squads are built to succeed through adversity, and that’s why this matchup is so intriguing. Vegas is on an impressive run right now, winning eight of its past nine games, so we have to ride the hot hand and lean toward the Golden Knights in this contest.

The Picks: Golden Knights Moneyline (-118), Over 6 (-102)

