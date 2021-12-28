NHL Betting Guide for December 28: Go High on the Total in Tampa as Point returns

Get your hockey fix while you can, as games are being postponed left, right and center because of the pandemic. Montreal is one of the few Canadian teams to play as scheduled following the Christmas break as they take on Tampa at 7:00 PM ET while the Golden Knights meet the Kings in LA at 10:30 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canadiens +245 / Lightning -310

Spread: Canadiens -102 (+1.5) / Lightning -120 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-122) Under 6 (+100)

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning News, Analysis, and Picks

There’s a lot to unpack with this game.

Brayden Point is expected to make his return from an upper-body injury. He hasn’t played since November 20, and it looks as though he will be centering the second line. Steven Stamkos should remain as the Lightning’s first-line center until Point gets back up to speed. Point led Tampa Bay in scoring last season with 48 points in 56 games. This season he has seven goals and 13 points over 16 games. Stamkos leads the Lightning with 35 points in 29 games.

Meanwhile, Montreal’s season has been abysmal. The Canadiens made the Stanley Cup Final in 2020-21 and now sit last in the Eastern Conference. Their captain, Shea Weber, and number one goalie, Carey Price, haven’t played a game this season. As a result, the Habs fired general manager Marc Bergevin.

Speaking of absences, both teams are having goalie problems. With Price out for Montreal, Jake Allen has taken the bulk of the load. However, Allen recently entered COVID-19 protocols, forcing Montreal to call up Cayden Primeau to backup Samuel Montembeault. Tampa Bay will have no sympathy for the Habs, as its top two goaltenders, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott, are under COVID-19 protocols. The Lightning are forced to ride with Maxime Lagace and Hugo Alnefelt between the pipes.

Both teams should have ample opportunities to score with so many netminding injuries. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, they’re much better at it than Montreal. The Lightning are tenth in scoring, averaging 3.20 goals per game, while the Canadiens are 31st, with 2.13.

We’re riding the Lightning in this one.

The Picks: Lightning Moneyline (-310), Over 6 (-122), Brayden Point – Points: Over 0.5 (-192)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Knights -146 / Kings +122

Spread: Golden Knights +160 (-1.5) / Kings -205 (+1.5)

Total: Over 6 (+100) Under 6 (-122)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings News, Analysis, and Picks

COVID-19 is ravaging the NHL, but if there is one team that knows how to battle through adversity, it’s the Golden Knights. Vegas spent the beginning of this season dealing with more injuries than they likely want to remember.

Two-thirds of the Golden Knights’ first line is a game-time decision. Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone are both dealing with injuries, but Vegas already played a significant portion of the season without them. In Stone’s previous outing on December 21, he had to leave after playing eight minutes, but he still put up a two-goal night. In addition, Pacioretty seems to be dealing with bumps and bruises, so it’s likely not anything significant. Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is day-to-day, but Laurent Brossoit is a solid backup. Chandler Stephenson has stepped up this season with all the injuries. He leads the Golden Knights with 31 points in 31 games.

Before the extended Christmas break, Los Angeles was 5-2-1 over its previous eight games. Meanwhile, Vegas is fourth in goals per game, averaging 3.47, while the Kings are 27th at 2.57.

From here on out, the NHL season might come down to which team can manage absences the best, and we’ve already seen that Vegas is excellent at that.

We’re rolling the dice with the Golden Knights.

The Picks: Golden Knights Moneyline (-146), Under 6 (-122), Chandler Stephenson – Points: Over 0.5 (-160)

