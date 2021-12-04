NHL Betting Guide for December 4th: Banking on Quick Starts from the Rangers and Avalanche

NHL Betting Guide for December 4th

There are ten NHL games on the go for hockey night. Here are two of them for you to sink your teeth into, the Avalanche vs. Senators at 7:00 PM ET and the Blackhawks vs. Rangers at 8:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Avalanche -280 / Senators +225

Spread: Avalanche -104 (-1.5) / Senators -118 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6.5 (-112) Under 6.5 (-108)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

There is no denying that the Senators are bad, but how bad they are can sway how we use the odds in this matchup. The Avalanche has overtaken the Oilers and Panthers as the most dominant offense, averaging 3.95 goals per game. You would think this surge to the top is due to the return of Nathan MacKinnon, but he only rejoined the team on December 1st. It’s actually due to his temporary replacement, Nazem Kadri, who has been playing out of his mind. Kadri leads Colorado in scoring, racking up 30 points in 20 games. He only trails Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Alex Ovechkin.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is 26th in average goals per game with 2.43 and leads the NHL in average goals allowed with 3.86. Everything is pointing towards an avalanche of offense from Colorado. Over a third of Kadri’s points have come on the powerplay, and he’s still centering the first powerplay unit with Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, and MacKinnon around him. The Avalanche has the tenth best powerplay in the league, but it will be even better now that MacKinnon is back. In addition, the Senators take the second most penalties per 60 minutes in the NHL. We expect that if Colorado gets a chance on the powerplay, they’re going to be able to convert it into a goal.

The Picks: 1st Period Result: Avalanche (+108), Under 6.5 (-108), Nazem Kadri – Powerplay Points: Over 0.5 (+156), Cale Makar – Points: Over 0.5 (-172)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Rangers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blackhawks +146 / Rangers -176

Spread: Blackhawks +1.5 (-188) / Rangers -1.5 (+152)

Total: Over 6 (-118) Under 6 (-104)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Rangers News, Analysis, and Picks

The good news for the Blackhawks in this matchup is they won’t have to face Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin left Friday’s game with an injury. He is having a breakout year, posting a .937 SV% and a 2.05 GAA. However, Chicago has been one of the worst offensive teams this season. The Blackhawks are the third-worst team in average goals per game at 2.14. Their defense hasn’t been much better, as their 3.18 average goals allowed is the ninth most.

Meanwhile, the Rangers average the fourth-least goals allowed per game in the league. An interesting stat that sticks out, New York is second in the NHL with seven wins by one goal. The Blackhawks are also slow starters allowing the third-most goals in the opening frame. The loss of the Rangers starting goaltender, coupled with New York’s tendency to win one-goal games, should make this one closer than it should be. Additionally, Chicago’s limp offense should keep the combined total down. Despite the probability of going down early, we’re leaning towards Chicago staying within one goal.

The Picks: Blackhawks Spread +1.5 (-188), Under 6 (-104), Rangers 1st Period Puck Line -0.5 (+140)