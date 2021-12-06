NHL Betting Guide for December 6th: Banking on Crosby and the Penguins

We have six games to choose from tonight. Let’s focus on the Senators vs. Devils at 7:00 PM ET and the Penguins vs. Kraken at 10:00 PM ET.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Senators +164 / Devils -200

Spread: Senators -158 (+1.5) / Devils +128 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-110)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis, and Picks

The Senators are who we thought they were, but we’re not going to crown them the worst team in the league. That honor probably goes to the Coyotes. However, Ottawa is still pretty bad. The Sens are seventh-worst in goals per game with 2.59 and dead last in goals allowed with 3.91. Part of that results from their penalty kill giving up 19 of their total 86 goals. The good news is the Devils have the second-worst powerplay in the NHL. They’ve only scored eight of their 64 goals on the man advantage. Ottawa is ninth in penalties taken, but the Devils are 26th in penalties drawn. At even strength, both teams are pretty tight statistically when looking at goals for and against. However, New Jersey has a slight edge in almost every category. In addition, MacKenzie Blackwood is quite a bit better than Anton Forsberg. We’re not expecting the Senators to win this one.

The Picks: Devils Moneyline (-200), Under 6.5 (-110), Dougie Hamilton – Points: Over 0.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Penguins -120 / Kraken +100

Spread: Penguins -1.5 (+210) / Kraken +1.5 (-265)

Total: Over 6 (-102) Under 6 (-120)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken News, Analysis, and Picks

The Kraken has had a rough go of it. They lead the league in five-on-five goals against, with 62, and they average the fifth-worst goals allowed per game at 3.46. Seattle was a team that was supposedly built from the net out. Well, it’s tough for your defense to keep the puck out of the net when your goaltenders are playing so poorly. Among goalies that have played ten games, Philipp Grubauer’s .891 SV% is last, and his 3.02 GAA is the eight-worst.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have spent the better part of the season without its two superstars, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Luckily for the Pens, Sid is back on the top line. Even without Malkin and Crosby, Pittsburgh only averages .17 fewer goals per game than the Kraken but prevents .83 more goals against per game. The Pens have done more with less and now have their captain back on the ice. We’re leaning towards Pittsburgh in this one.

The Picks: Penguins Moneyline (-120), Under 6 (-120), Sidney Crosby – Points: Over 0.5 (-225)