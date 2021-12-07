NHL Betting Guide for December 7th: Islanders and Wild are Solid Plays on Tuesday Night

It’s a big night in the NHL with ten games to choose from. We’ll focus on the Islanders vs. Senators at 7:00 PM ET and the Wild vs. Oilers at 9:00 PM ET.

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Islanders -150 / Senators +125

Spread: Islanders +168 (-1.5) / Senators -210 (+1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (+110) Under 5.5 (-134)

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

We hope you don’t think we’ve been kicking Ottawa while they were down because the Sens have been proving everyone wrong lately. They’ve won three in a row. However, this will be their second game of a back-to-back. The Sens have one thing going for them because the Islanders cannot put the puck in the net. New York has the second-worst (you can always assume the Coyotes are the worst) offense in the league, averaging just 1.9 goals per game. That kind of production makes Ottawa’s 2.57 goals per game look good. The big thing the Sens struggle with is keeping the puck out of the net. Ottawa is dead-last, allowing 3.83 goals per game. On the other side of the ice, Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 13 points in 20 games. His .65 points per game are pretty far from his career average of .85. It should only be a matter of time before he turns it around this season. We don’t think a team as statistically as bad as Ottawa can keep this win streak going through back-to-back games, even if they’re facing an Islanders team that struggles to score.

The Picks: Islanders Moneyline (-150), Under 5.5 (-134), Mathew Barzal – Points: Over 0.5 (-150)

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wild +108 / Oilers -130

Spread: Wild +1.5 (-245) / Oilers -1.5 (+194)

Total: Over 6.5 (-118) Under 6.5 (-104)

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers News, Analysis, and Picks

If someone asked you which of these teams is second in the NHL in 5-on-5 goals, you’d probably choose the Oilers, but you’d be wrong. Despite sitting first and second in league scoring, 16 of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid’s combined 37 goals have come on the powerplay. This production on the man advantage isn’t too surprising as the Oilers own the best powerplay in the NHL. In comparison, 63 of the Wild’s 89 total goals have come during 5-on-5 play. Edmonton is still one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, sitting fourth in goals per game with 3.65, but it might surprise you that Minnesota is third with 3.71. The Wild have been on a tear. They’ve won six in a row and sit atop the Central Division. A division that everyone essentially handed to the Avalanche before the season started. Minnesota also has the fifth-best goal differential in the league. It’s always risky wagering on the over at 6.5, but these are two high-powered offenses. As long as they don’t play each other too tightly, we should be in for a show. We think there’s value on a Wild bet.

The Picks: Wild Moneyline (+108), Over 6.5 (-118), Kirill Kaprizov – Points: Over 0.5 (-215)