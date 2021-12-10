NHL Betting Guide for Friday, December 10: Coyotes Primed for the Upset

We’re heading into a busy weekend of hockey, starting with a seven-game Friday night slate featuring some tantalizing underdogs. The high-scoring trend that we saw in the early part of the week is starting to recede after six of the 10 games last night stayed under the total, with three teams being held scoreless.

Florida Panthers vs. Arizona Coyotes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -360|Coyotes +280

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (-138)|Coyotes +1.5 (+112)

Total: 6 Over -122|Under +100

Florida Panthers vs. Arizona Coyotes News, Analysis, and Picks

The Florida Panthers have been one of the best teams in the league this season, and that’s reflected in all of their metrics. The Panthers have the league’s best points percentage, the top-ranked expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, and average the second-most goals per game in the league. So why are we recommending backing the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night?

First of all, Sergei Bobrovsky has been terrible over his recent sample. The veteran netminder hasn’t posted an in-game save percentage above 88.0% in any of his past four starts, posting a cumulative 83.7% save percentage over that stretch. Bobrovsky has allowed at least three goals in each contest, with a total of 14 across those four games while getting yanked in one of them.

Second, the Panthers have been a different team on the road than at home. This season, Florida has posted an expected goals-for percentage below 50.0% in four of 10 road games, compared to 4 of 15 on home ice. Their offensive metrics also take a hit, with the Panthers putting up 9.7 high-danger chances and 28.7 shots as the visitors, compared to 11.0 and 31.3, respectively.

The Coyotes have had a couple of strong offensive showings over their recent sample, attempting 11 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in two of their past five games. They are also insulated at home, where they can benefit from last change to give their lineup the best chance to compete. At +280, we’re betting the Yotes come out victorious, and at +112, we’re betting they can at least keep it close.

The Pick: Coyotes +280, Coyotes +1.5 +112

Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Predators -108|Devils -111

Spread: Predators +1.5 (-300)|Devils -1.5 (+235)

Total: 6 Over +100|Under -122

Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis, and Picks

The Nashville Predators come into tonight’s contest against the New Jersey Devils on the second night of a back-to-back, after making a third-period comeback against the New York Islanders last night. However, a few factors favor the Devils tonight, supporting they are the team to back.

The Preds elected to go with David Rittich last night, saving Juuse Saros for tonight’s contest, but Saros hasn’t been good on the road this season. This season, the Finnish netminder has an 89.9% save percentage on the road, going 3-3-1. Nashville has recognized Saros’s diminished metrics on the road this season, electing to start Rittich in each of their past three road games. They don’t have that option on the second night of a back-to-back tonight.

We’re also starting to see improved effort from the Devils. Jersey has posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% at five-on-five over their past two outings, which also reflects their dominance at home recently. The Devils have posted a cumulative 59.3% expected goals-for rating over that stretch, averaging 11.0 high-danger chances per game and out-chancing their opponents in four of five.

The Devils are slight favorites tonight but are in an ideal spot. Their metrics support that they are trending upward, and they’ll have a chance to increase their output against a Preds team playing on consecutive nights featuring a goalie that has struggled on the road. We’ll take a stance on the Devils.

The Picks: Devils -111

