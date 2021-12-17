NHL Betting Guide for Friday, December 17: Roll with the Rangers

NHL Betting Guide for Friday, December 17

It’s the final full weekend of hockey action before the NHL shuts down for a few days, from December 24 to December 27. We’ve got a jam-packed weekend to look forward to, with 21 games scheduled, including six tonight. We saw overs and underdogs make a comeback after the early part of the week was dominated by favorites and unders, earning an even split on last night’s 10-game slate. We’re kicking off the weekend with a pair of underdogs that present value in the betting market.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Predators +116|Blackhawks -140

Spread: Predators +1.5 (-235)|Blackhawks -1.5 (+186)

Total: 5.5 Over -102|Under -120

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Nashville Predators earned a big victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, but that didn’t earn them any street cred in the betting market. The Preds enter tonight’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks as +116 underdogs, albeit with backup goalie David Rittich as the expected starter. Still, the Preds have been on a special run recently that should continue against the Hawks.

Nashville has outplayed their opponents at five-on-five in five of their past six contests, with a cumulative 62.3% expected goals-for rating. Their metrics have been nearly as impressive across all strengths, with the Preds posting an expected goals-for percentage of 58.7% across the same sample. The difference for the Preds has been their offense, which is clipping along with 12.7 high-danger and 31.7 scoring chances over their six-game stretch.

That’s going to cause issues for the Hawks, who have been susceptible to giving up chances this season, and that’s been evident over their recent outings. Opponents have attempted 10 or more high-danger chances in three of the Hawks’ past five games. There’s also a relationship between the Hawks giving up too many chances and not being able to keep pace. Only once this season have the Blackhawks out-chanced their opponents while giving up double-digit quality chances. That suggests that the Hawks are spending too much time playing on their heels instead of dictating pace.

The Preds are the better team, and although they’re playing on the second night of a back-to-back, we’re expecting another strong outing from them. This one may need overtime, but we still like the Preds to come out on top.

The Pick: Predators +116, 60 minute tie +300

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Knights -134|Rangers +112

Spread: Golden Knights -1.5 (+194)|Rangers +1.5 (-245)

Total: 6 Over +100|Under -122

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Vegas Golden Knights have been on an upward swing over their recent stretch, but we’re anticipating some regression from them over the coming games. It’s an excellent spot to fade the Knights as they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back against a New York Rangers squad that has been great on home ice.

The Rangers have been an offensive juggernaut in their own barn this season, attempting 12 or more high-danger chances across all strengths in 10 of their 12 contests. On average, they are putting 13.7 quality attempts, 31.3 scoring chances, and 30.0 shots on target per game. Those metrics have led to solid output, with the Rangers scoring three or more in eight of 12. However, New York remains below expected output and should see increased production over their coming games.

We’re expecting that to start tonight against the Golden Knights. Vegas has allowed 29 or more scoring and 14 or more high-danger chances in three of their past four games, out-chancing their opponents in quality opportunities in just one of those games. The Knights have also been overachieving relative to their production metrics, going above their expected goal total in six of their past eight.

The Knights’ metrics should start to balance with outcomes over their coming games, as they continue to overachieve offensively. We like the Rangers’ chances as +112 underdogs tonight on home ice.

The Picks: Rangers +112