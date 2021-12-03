NHL Betting Guide for Friday, December 3: Back the Oilers and Jets

Friday’s five-game schedule is an appetizer for an exciting hockey-filled weekend, with 21 games scheduled between now and Sunday night. Road teams avenged the Wednesday night letdown, with six of 10 visitors winning outright last night. We also saw a reversal of the high-scoring trend, with seven games staying under the total. Anything can happen tonight with three home underdogs and several plus-money totals available on the betting board.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers -134|Kraken +112

Spread: Oilers -1.5 (+180)|Kraken +1.5 (-225)

Total: 6.5 Over -105|Under -115

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken News, Analysis, and Picks

The Seattle Kraken is one of the aforementioned home underdogs, as they host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. The Kraken return home after a successful 3-1-0 road trip, but their advanced metrics support they are overachieving over their recent stretch.

The Kraken have posted an expected goals-for percentage below 50.0% at five-on-five in seven straight games, a span in which they went 5-2-0. This was a correction from the Kraken’s start to the season; however, the pendulum will start swinging the other way. Seattle’s offensive metrics are of particular concern, as they have been unable to gain any momentum in the attacking zone. The Kraken are averaging 6.9 high-danger and 19.1 scoring chances over their past 12 contests and out-chanced their opponents in both categories in just three games.

That’s going to make it hard to keep pace with one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. The Oilers have scored 19 goals over their past five games, with only three of those markers coming on the powerplay. Edmonton’s five-on-five output is soaring right now, scoring eight goals over their previous three games. That has elevated their shooting percentage to 9.0% and their PDO to 1.004, which is on par with their three-year running average.

The Oilers are a superior team and are operating efficiently right now. That’s the opposite of what we’re seeing from the Kraken over their recent sample, with Seattle substantially overachieving relative to production metrics. That leaves an edge in backing the Oilers and the under in this Pacific Division clash.

The Pick: Oilers -134, Under 6.5

New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Devils +160|Jets -194

Spread: Devils +1.5 (-162)|Jets -1.5 (+132)

Total: 6 Over +100|Under -122

New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

Tonight’s contest between the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets is an opportune spot to take advantage of a plus-money total. The Jets are due for a breakout offensive performance after underachieving relative to production metrics for the past couple of weeks. We’ve seen some suspect defense from the Devils over their recent stretch, which is starting to result in increased scoring. Those waves collide tonight in Winnipeg in what should be a high-scoring affair.

In six of their past seven games, the Jets have underachieved relative to expected goal totals, scoring just six goals at five-on-five over that stretch. That’s been exacerbated recently, as the Jets have been shut out in three of their past four games. Those poor metrics have impacted their PDO, as the Jets have posted a .958 PDO at five-on-five over that seven-game span. We’re seeing increased offensive output from the Jets, which should help them get their offense back on track.

That starts tonight against the Devils, who have seen their save percentage start to fall over their past couple of games. Mackenzie Blackwood is stopping 85.6% of shots at five-on-five amid increased pressure from his opponents. The Devils aren’t offering any reprieve, giving up 63 scoring and 25 high-danger chances at five-on-five, with those metrics jumping to 75 and 28, respectively, across all strengths. That makes it eight of the past 11 games that the Devils have allowed 11 or more high-danger chances, with opponents attempting at least 31 scoring chances in seven of those contests.

The Jets offense isn’t as bad as we’ve seen over their recent stretch, and we’re expecting a bounce-back effort from them tonight. The Devils give up a lot of chances, and their goaltending is taking a downturn, setting the Jets up for success tonight. We’re betting they walk away with the win in a high-scoring game.

The Picks: Jets -194, Over 6

