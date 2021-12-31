NHL Betting Guide for Friday, December 31: Ring in the New Year with the Lightning

NHL Betting Guide for Friday, December 31

We’re sending off 2021 with a bang in our daily NHL Betting Guide. Action is underway early with a pair of afternoon contests scheduled, but we’re focusing on the evening slate that features a couple of games with positive expected value wagers available.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Rangers +106|Lightning -128

Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-235)|Lightning -1.5 (+186)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning News, Analysis, and Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning will need to pick up the pieces in a hurry after last night’s disastrous 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Florida Panthers. Thankfully, they get a matchup with the New York Rangers, who are on a collision course with regression.

The Rangers sit third in the Metropolitan Division and have the sixth-best points percentage in the NHL. However, their underlying metrics indicate that they should come falling back down to earth. The Rangers have the 28th-ranked expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five and haven’t outplayed an opponent since December 3. Since then, New York has gone 4-4-1 despite getting outplayed in every contest. We’re expecting regression to hit the Rangers hard over their coming games.

Last night’s drubbing looked much better on paper. The Bolts put up an expected goals-for percentage of 51.1%, out-chancing the Panthers 15-11 in high-danger areas at five-on-five and 27-22 in scoring opportunities. That was the fifth time in six games that the Lightning out-chanced their opponents in quality chances, and the fourth time, they posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0%.

The Lightning are not as bad as they looked last night. Goaltending was an issue, but we should expect a more structured defensive effort as they give Hugo Alnefelt his first career start. That is contributing to a decreased price on the Lightning, which we aren’t passing up as the Rangers contend with the Lightning and regression.

The Pick: Lightning -128

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Capitals -178|Red Wings +146

Spread: Capitals -1.5 (+148)|Red Wings +1.5 (-184)

Total: 6 Over -105|Under -115

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings News, Analysis, and Picks

The Detroit Red Wings host the Washington Capitals in the final game of 2021. This will be the Red Wings’ first game since December 18, while the Capitals have the advantage of playing earlier this week.

We’ve seen impressive defensive efforts from the Red Wings on home ice this season, and that’s been evident over their recent sample. Detroit has limited four of their past six opponents to eight or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five, getting out-chanced just once over that span. The Wings have also out-shot their opponents at five-on-five in four of six, going north of 30 shots in two of those games. Altogether, Detroit is putting forth some solid showings on home ice.

The Capitals are also playing a more defensively-structured brand of hockey over their recent sample. The Caps are on a similar trend as the Red Wings, limiting their opponents to nine or fewer quality chances and 23 or fewer scoring opportunities in four of six. That contributes to a cumulative 56.5% expected goals-for rating, with Washington posting game scores above 50.0% in five of six.

Tonight’s matchup between the Caps and Red Wings should be a more structured affair with fewer offensive opportunities. The Wings have a more disciplined structure on home ice, similar to what we’ve seen from the Caps recently. It’s on that basis that we’re taking under six goals in Detroit.

The Picks: Under 6 -115

