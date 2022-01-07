NHL Betting Guide for Friday, January 7: Look for a Tight game in Carolina

NHL Betting Guide for Friday, January 7

Last night’s 10-game slate felt good, but we’re left picking up the pieces tonight with only two games on the go. Favorites continue to hit at an alarming rate this week, with seven more winning last night, making it 16 of the previous 20 over the past few days.

Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Total and Odds

Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes News, Analysis, and Picks

After starting the season with 13 wins through their first 19 road games, the Calgary Flames are starting to regress as the visitors. That downturn is long overdue based on their advanced metrics, as the Flames have substantially overachieved this season. We’re expecting that slide to continue on Friday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Flames will be competing on the second night of a back-to-back, playing in their third road game over the past four nights. Calgary came out flat last night, posting a 33.3% expected goals-for percentage, their 12th sub-optimal rating in 21 away games. That leaves the Flames with the 15th-ranked expected goals-for rating on the season, substantially worse than their fifth-ranked actual goals-for percentage. We’re expecting that trend to continue as their metrics balance with outcomes.

Analytically, the Canes remain one of the best teams in the league. Carolina ranks fifth in expected goals-for rating on the season, outplaying their opponents at five-on-five in five of their past six. The Canes continue to play with a solid defensive presence, limiting their opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances in seven of their previous eight and 21 or fewer scoring chances in six of eight. That could prolong the Flames’ recent scoring woes, as they’ve been limited to nine or fewer quality chances in four of six.

Carolina remains a powerhouse, while the Flames have entered a correction phase. We like the Hurricanes to prolong Calgary’s recent misery but wouldn’t be surprised if this gets sorted out in overtime or a shootout.

The Pick: Hurricanes -194, Tie After 60 min +330

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues Moneyline, Total and Odds

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues News, Analysis, and Picks

Neither team has been good leading up to the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues Friday night contest, and that’s resulted in an ambivalent betting line. The Caps are puckline favorites, while the Blues have a hardly noticeable edge on the moneyline. We’ve taken a stance against the Blues as regression candidates and expect their recent struggles to continue.

Since the end of November, the Blues have played 13 games and have outplayed their opponents in four of those contests. Despite the advanced metrics working against them, St. Louis claimed victory in eight of those games. We’ve seen inflated shooting and save percentages from the Blues over that span, resulting in the fifth-highest PDO in the NHL. St. Louis is due for a reckoning, and they could start to spiral over their coming games.

Washington’s five-on-five play has ebbed and flowed all season, but they remain a force across all strengths. The Caps have posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% in seven straight and 10 of their past 11. Their offense remains a focal point of their success, as the Caps have attempted 12 or more high-danger chances in seven of those 11 games. Few teams can keep pace with them offensively, as Washington has only been out-chanced in four of those games.

St. Louis hasn’t been as good as their record implies, and they should continue to regress as their metrics remain inflated. The Caps’ five-on-five metrics have been lacking, but they have asserted themselves across all strengths and should continue that dominance on Friday night. We’re backing a Washington win.

The Picks: Capitals -110

