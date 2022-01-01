NHL Betting Guide for January 1: Bust out the Toques and Parkas

It’s New Years Day, and that means one thing in the NHL, it’s Winter Classic time. The Blues and Wild will head outside at 7:00 p.m. ET for their game tonight. In addition to the Winter Classic, we’ll cover the Flyers vs. Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blues -1020 / Wild -118

Spread: Blues -290 (+1.5) / Wild +225 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-108) Under 6 (-112)

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s going to be a cold one at Target Field, as the Blues and Wild head outside for the Winter Classic. The high for Minneapolis is -2 degrees Fahrenheit, and the low will get down to -21.

This matchup will be St. Louis’ second game after the NHL’s extended Christmas break. The Blues beat the Oilers 4-2 on December 29. Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists in that game.

Meanwhile, the Wild have only played two games since December 14. This matchup will be the team’s first game since December 20, where they lost 7-4 to the Stars. Minnesota has seen seven games postponed between December 14 and January 12.

Two of the league’s top Russians will square off in this one. Tarasenko leads the Blues in scoring, putting up 13 goals and 19 assists through 32 games. Kirill Kaprizov is seventh overall in scoring, with 12 goals and 24 assists in 30 games.

St. Louis is one of the better goal-scoring teams in the NHL, averaging 3.38 goals a game, which is seventh-best. Minnesota is even better, sitting third with 3.63 goals per game. However, the Blues are better at keeping the puck out of the net. They allow on average 2.66 goals a game, while the Wild allow three.

Both teams are relatively healthy, but St. Louis is more healthy than Minnesota. Due to injury, the Wild will be without Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin entered COVID-19 protocols on December 28 but might be available for the game. The Blues’ Brayden Schenn has an upper-body injury but also might be available for the game.

The inconsistency of games could hurt Minnesota more in this contest, and St. Louis looked on point in its game against Edmonton. Also, for the most part, outdoor games play pretty tight due to the bad ice. We’re leaning towards the Blues edging out the Wild in this one and like the under.

The Picks: Blues Moneyline (-102), Under 6 (-112), Jordan Kyrou – Points: Over 0.5 (-120)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flyers +142 / Kings -172

Spread: Flyers -192 (+1.5) / Kings +154 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 5.5 (-104)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings News, Analysis and Picks

Philadelphia comes into this game flying high. The Flyers are on a seven-game point streak and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia’s previous game was a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose. Oskar Lindblom put up a two-point night, assisting on both goals.

The Kings are tenth in the Western Conference but have gone 4-2 over their past six games. Los Angeles’ previous game was a 2-1 shootout win over the Canucks, who were on a seven-game win streak.

Philadelphia has several players in COVID-19 protocols, but with the new quarantine rules, it’s unclear if any of them will be able to return sooner than expected. However, they will be without Sean Couturier, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The Kings’ Olli Maatta and Dustin Brown were added to COVID-19 protocols on December 26, but it’s unclear if they could return with the new rules. Andreas Athanasiou will be out until early 2022 with a lower-body injury.

In scoring, Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 11 goals and 16 assists through 31 games, while Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with nine goals and 19 assists through 32 games. The Flyers and Kings are not high-scoring teams. Philadelphia sits 25th, averaging 2.65 goals per game, and Los Angeles is 27th with 2.59. The Flyers are much better defensively, allowing 3.13 goals per game to the Kings’ 2.66. However, Philadelphia’s ability to keep the puck out of the net is largely due to the stellar play of Carter Hart, who is currently under the COVID-19 protocols.

We’re expecting a low-scoring and tight game. There looks to be value with the Flyers and the under in this contest.

The Picks: Flyers Moneyline (+142), Under 5.5 (-115), Claude Giroux – Points: Over 0.5 (-152)

