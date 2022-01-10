NHL Betting Guide for January 10: Avalanche to bury the Kraken, Capitals to edge out the Bruins

NHL Betting Guide for January 10

With four games postponed, only three remain on the slate for the NHL tonight. We’ll be taking a look at the Bruins vs. Capitals at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Kraken vs. Avalanche at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bruins -106 / Capitals -114

Spread: Bruins -265 (+1.5) / Capitals +210 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-118) Under 5.5 (-104)

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals News, Analysis, and Picks

Let’s revel in the greatness that is Alex Ovechkin. Ovi is two points behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the league lead and has 24 goals through 36 games. The 36-year-old cannot be stopped. Bolstered by the Great Eight’s production, the Capitals are sixth in NHL goal-scoring, averaging 3.33 goals per game. Aside from Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov is the only other Caps player scoring above a point a game, potting 12 goals and 22 assists through 33 games. Washington has been keeping the puck out of the net pretty well. They sit ninth in average goals against with 2.64 a night.

Boston is even better on defense. The Bruins are only allowing 2.58 goals per game, putting them sixth. However, they’re not scoring at the same tick as the Caps, averaging only 2.94 goals a game. Brad Marchand is the only Bruins player to score above a point a game. He has 14 goals and 19 assists through 26 games this season.

Linus Ullmark and Zach Fucale will be opposite each other in net. Ullmark has ten wins on the strength of a .918 SV% and 2.54 GAA. This game is only Fucale’s third start of this season. He has an impressive .980 SV% and 0.42 GAA so far, albeit it’s a tiny sample size.

We’re a little hesitant to take the Caps with the inexperienced Fucale in net, but Washington is the better of the two teams.

The Picks: Capitals moneyline (-114), Over 5.5 (-118), Alex Ovechkin – Powerplay Points: Over 0.5 (-102)

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Kraken +310 / Avalanche -400

Spread: Kraken -140 (+2.5) / Avalanche +114 (-2.5)

Total: Over 7 (+120) Under 7 (-148)

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche News, Analysis, and Picks

Oh boy, the oddsmakers are predicting a bloodbath in this one.

The line did come down a little after the announcement that Gabriel Landeskog has entered COVID-19 protocols, but it’s still really lopsided.

First of all, the over/under is set at seven. Seven! And Seattle doesn’t even score.

The Kraken are 22nd in NHL goal-scoring, only managing 2.79 per game. Meanwhile, the Avalanche are first, putting away 4.32 goals per game.

This game gets especially nasty when we look at average goals against. The Avs are 21st, allowing 3.26. However, the Kraken are even worst at 30th, allowing a whopping 3.67 goals per game.

Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz are likely facing off in net. Grubauer is sporting a dismal .882 SV% and a 3.3 GAA. Francouz has only started two games this season, putting up a .906 SV% and 2.86 GAA.

The Avs’ offense has been on fire all season. In their past 14 games, they’ve scored four or more goals 13 times.

Colorado should win this one outright, but seven is a big total to clear.

The Picks: Avalanche 1st Period Puck Line 0.5 (-110), Mikko Rantanen – Goals: Over o.5 (+116), Andre Burakovsky – Points: Over 0.5 (-142)

