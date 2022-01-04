NHL Betting Guide for January 4: Big game hunting with Panthers and Predators

NHL Betting Guide for January 4

Eight NHL games have survived COVID-19 postponement tonight. We’ll focus on the Flames vs. Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Predators vs. Golden Knights at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Calgary Flames vs. Florida Panthers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Flames +126 / Panthers -152

Spread: Flames -192 (+1.5) / Panthers +154 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-114) Under 6 (-106)

Calgary Flames vs. Florida Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Flames are going to have their hands full with the Panthers tonight. Florida is second in NHL goal-scoring, finding the back of the net 3.78 times a game. Calgary is no slouch either, sitting tenth with 3.2 goals per game.

However, the Flames fair much better than the Panthers on the other side of the puck. Calgary is second in the league in goals against per game, with 2.23, while Florida allows 2.91.

Calgary has won two straight and is undefeated following a postponement this season. Their previous game was a 5-1 win over the Blackhawks before sitting out two postponed contests. It looks like the Flames needed the breaks that came with those postponements. Before a stretch of seven postponed games, Calgary was on a four-game losing skid.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have won three straight following the extended Christmas break, which saw four of their games postponed. Aleksander Barkov returned to the lineup on December 29 against the Rangers after missing four games due to an upper-body injury. He has three points over three games since his return. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers in scoring, putting up 11 goals and 30 assists in 32 games. The team’s fourth-leading scorer, Carter Verhaeghe, will be a game-time decision.

Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary in scoring, potting 13 goals and 23 assists through 30 games. Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm are right behind him with 28 points each.

Calgary led the NHL in first-period goals for the first two months of the season, but they’re now eighth with 32. The Panthers are second in the league with 36 first-period goals.

Both teams are playing their top netminders, who have been playing well this season.

We’re leaning towards the Panthers in this one and recommending the under.

The Picks: Panthers Moneyline (-152), Under 6 (-106), Aleksander Barkov – Points: Over o.5 (-210), Panthers First-period Puck Line -0.5 (+150)

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Predators -104 / Golden Knights -118

Spread: Predators -250 (+1.5) / Golden Knights +198 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-112) Under 6 (-108)

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s a little surprising that the Golden Knights are favored in this game.

Sure, Vegas is first in the Western Conference, but the Predators have been sneakily good. Nashville is fourth in the West, three points behind Vegas, but have played two fewer games.

The Golden Knights have been rolling with their competent backup Laurent Brossoit in the net, while Robin Lehner has been sidelined. However, it looks like Vegas’ third-string goalie Logan Thompson will make his first career NHL start tonight.

Additionally, Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty are out again. Pacioretty is out long-term after having wrist surgery, and Stone was back to practice on Monday but is unlikely to play Tuesday. Nicolas Hague is also day-to-day with a wrist injury.

Vegas has won seven of its past ten but is coming off an overtime loss to Winnipeg. They’re fourth in goal-scoring, averaging 3.54 goals per game. Nashville has lost two of its previous three but had seven straight wins before that. The Preds are 15th in goal-scoring, finding the back of the net 3.03 times per game.

However, Nashville has been better defensively, limiting opponents to 2.67 goals per game. The Golden Knights allow 3.06 a night, and that number will likely be higher for Vegas with Thompson starting.

The Golden Knights lead the league in first-period goals, but with two-thirds of its top line missing, we wouldn’t feel comfortable betting on that trend.

With so many key players out for Vegas, we think there’s value with Nashville tonight.

The Picks: Predators Moneyline (-104), Under 6 (-108)

