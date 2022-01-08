NHL Betting Guide for January 8: Weather Patterns with the Leafs and Hurricanes

There are 11 NHL games on the slate for Hockey Night. We’ll focus on the Leafs vs. Avalanche and the Panthers vs. Hurricanes, both games taking place at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Leafs +136 / Avalanche -164

Spread: Leafs -194 (+1.5) / Avalanche +156 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6.5 (-132) Under 6.5 (+108)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche News, Analysis and Picks

The Leafs and Avs feature two of the most high-powered offenses in the NHL. Colorado is the best goal-scoring team in the league, averaging 4.3 goals per game, while Toronto sits in seventh with 3.38. However, if we look at December until now, the Leafs are second with 4.67 goals per game, and the Avalanche is even more potent at 4.75. Since December 1, the Leafs have the best powerplay percent in the NHL at 41.9, and the Avs have the fourth-best at 31.1.

Colorado has six players on the team averaging over a point per game this season, Nathan MacKinnon (1.65), Nazem Kadri (1.56), Mikko Rantanen (1.33), Gabriel Landeskog (1.32), Devon Toews (1.16), and Cale Makar (1.08). Toronto has four, Auston Matthews (1.17), John Tavares (1.1), William Nylander (1.09), and Ilya Mikheyev (1). However, Mikheyev has only played three games this season, so it’s only three. Matthews is the one to keep an eye on. Since December 1, he’s tied with Max Pacioretty for first in the league with ten goals, but he played three fewer games.

Jack Campbell has been a wall for Toronto. Amongst goalies that have played at least ten games, Campbell ranks first in save percentage at .939 and first in goals-against average at 1.87. Opposite him, Darcy Kuemper should be in the next for Colorado. His 16 wins are sixth in the league. Kuemper’s .912 SV% and 2.66 GAA are good enough for the offense in front of him.

If you love hockey, do not miss this game. Both of these teams are playing lights out.

We’re going to play it a little safe and take the Leafs on the puck line. With Campbell in the net, Toronto should keep pace with the Avs. These two offenses could easily eclipse the 6.5 total, but we think the goaltending is good enough to go with the under.

The Picks: Leafs Spread +1.5 (-194), Under 6.5 (-106), Gabriel Landeskog – Points: Over 0.5 (-215)

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -106 / Hurricanes -113

Spread: Panthers -235 (+1.5) / Hurricanes +184 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6.5 (-108) Under 6.5 (-114)

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes News, Analysis and Picks

The Panthers are the second-best offense in the league this season, scoring 3.88 goals per game, but the Hurricanes are the best defense, only allowing 2.16 goals a game. However, Carolina’s offense is no slouch, ranking fifth with 3.5 goals per game, while Florida’s defense is average.

Frederik Andersen has been holding it down in the Canes net. His .929 SV% is fifth overall, and his 1.97 GAA is third. Sergei Bobrovsky‘s numbers are not as impressive as Andersen’s but are a considerable improvement over his past few seasons. In 2020-21, Bobrovsky had a .906 SV% and a 2.91 GAA, which was still better than his .900 SV% and 3.23 GAA in 2019-20. This season, he’s sporting a .918 SV% and a 2.56 GAA. Listen, we’re not saying Bobrovsky is back to his Vezina level form, but it’s great for Florida to have a reinvigorated Bobrovsky in the net.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes in scoring. He’s put up 15 goals and 20 assists in 29 games. Aleksander Barkov has missed quite a bit of time this season, but Jonathan Huberdeau has been holding down the fort. Huberdeau has 12 goals and 32 assists through 34 games. Both Barkov and Huberdeau are averaging over a point a game.

We think the under is a pretty solid bet in this game. Both teams can put the puck in the net, but 6.5 is on the high side. The Hurricanes are the more complete team, so we think it’s safe to bank on them winning outright.

The Picks: Hurricanes Moneyline (-104), Under 6.5 (-114), Aleksander Barkov – Points: Over 0.5 (-188)

