NHL Betting Guide for November 30th

There are nine NHL games on the go tonight. As usual, we have two games for you to focus on, the Lightning vs. Blues at 8:00 PM ET and the Ducks vs. Kings at 10:30 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Lightning -104 / Blues -115

Spread: Lightning -290 (+1.5) / Blues +225 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-118) Under 5.5 (-104)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues News, Analysis, and Picks

Statistically, these are two seemingly evenly matched teams. The Blues average only .23 more goals and .01 fewer goals against per game. St. Louis has the second most effective powerplay in the league, but the Lightning owns the fourth-best penalty kill. Surprisingly, the Blues have the offense, and Tampa Bay is bringing the defense in this match-up. The result might just come down to the two men between the pipes. Jordan Binnington has a respectable .913 SV% and a 2.80 GAA so far this season.

Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy has been red hot with a .926 SV%, a 2.15 GAA, and two shutouts in his past three games. Minnesota was able to solve him the other night, but it took 36 shots to do it. Steven Stamkos has been the man in Tampa, with Nikita Kucherov sidelined. He’s scored 24 points over 20 games. For the Blues, Jordan Kyrou has broken out with 22 points in 21 games. St. Louis had a couple of suspect losses last week to Detroit and Chicago, whereas the Lightning’s only embarrassing loss of the month was to New Jersey on the 20th. It looks like Tampa Bay has been a little more consistent as of late, so we’re leaning towards them in this one.

The Picks: Lightning Moneyline (-104), Under 5.5 (-104), Jordan Kyrou – Points: Over 0.5 (-114)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ducks +104 / Kings -125

Spread: Ducks +1.5 (-225) / Kings -1.5 (+180)

Total: Over 5.5 (-104) Under 5.5 (-118)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s honestly surprising to see the Ducks as the underdog in this game. However, there is always the possibility that our first feelings are wrong. Anaheim averages .58 more goals than the Kings per game, and Los Angeles only prevents .03 more goals. The Kings have a middle-of-the-pack powerplay, but the Ducks PP is fourth overall. Anaheim has the more effective penalty kill, sitting seventh in the NHL, while Los Angeles is 26th. Troy Terry has been a standout for the Ducks, putting up 23 points in 21 games.

Additionally, his teammate Trevor Zegras is a rookie with a real shot at the Calder Trophy. He’s got 14 points through 20 games. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar is leading the Kings with 21 points through 20 games. Los Angeles has also been without Drew Doughty since October 22nd, and he’s slated to return soon. If Doughty can’t make the bell tonight, we’re going to take Anaheim and the odds.

The Picks: Ducks Moneyline (+104), Under 5.5 (-118), Troy Terry – Points: Over .5 (-118)