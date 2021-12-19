NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, December 19

Things have taken a turn for the worse in the NHL. The league has canceled games for a handful of teams dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, leaving us with half of the original eight-game slate. Games start early on Sunday, with two-afternoon contests beginning at 2 pm ET, followed by two more games at night. We have you covered for the evening slate, breaking down our favorite wagers.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kings +152|Capitals -184

Spread: Kings +1.5 (-180)|Capitals -1.5 (+146)

Total: 5.5 Over -110|Under -110

Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals News, Analysis and Picks

The Los Angeles Kings aren’t without COVID-19 concerns, placing Cal Petersen in league protocols yesterday. That could mean double-duty for Jonathan Quick as the Kings conclude their four-game Eastern seaboard road trip against the Washington Capitals.

LA has a respectable 1-1-1 record through the first three games, but their metrics indicate that they’re lucky to have collected three points. The Kings have been outplayed at five-on-five in all three games, posting a cumulative 43.6% expected goals-for rating across all strengths. The Kings offense started the trip off slowly but has improved their metrics in each game. We’re expecting a more spirited offensive effort from the Kings tonight against a Capitals team that tends to give up a lot of chances.

Opponents have attempted 10 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of the Caps’ past five games. Those defensive lapses have been offset by a flourishing offense that has recorded four or more goals in six of their past 11 contests. The Caps are getting their metrics working in their favor to support sustained output, attempting 30 or more scoring chances and 14 or more high-danger opportunities across all strengths in three straight games.

On Sunday, the Kings are at a big disadvantage, playing their second game in as many days with the same goalie amid a downturn in their analytics. We’re expecting that to lead to a high-scoring game on Sunday, with the Caps coming out on top.

The Pick: Over 5.5, Capitals -184

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Penguins -205|Devils +168

Spread: Penguins -1.5 (+130)|Devils +1.5 (-160)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis and Picks

Puck drops on a home-and-home series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils Sunday night. The Devils have home-ice honors on Sunday night before the teams travel to Pittsburgh for the second half of the series two days later. Both teams are bringing solid defensive metrics into the contest, resulting in a low-scoring game.

The Pens have been one of the best defensive teams in the league this season, limiting their opponents to an average of 21.3 scoring and 7.9 high-danger chances per game. That defensive structure has been even more suffocating than usual. Pittsburgh holds their opponents to 21 or fewer scoring chances in six of their past seven and seven or fewer quality chances in five of seven. The Penguins can use that to their advantage against a Devils squad that has been underwhelming offensively over their recent stretch.

New Jersey hasn’t scored more than one goal at five-on-five in three straight games and five of their past six. That decreased efficiency results from poor production metrics that have seen the Devils attempt more than eight quality chances in two of their past six and more than 24 scoring opportunities in one of those six games.

Despite the poor offensive showings, the Devils remain a defensively structured team. New Jersey has limited their opponents to nine or fewer quality chances in six of seven games and 25 or fewer scoring chances in all seven.

We’re expecting a defense-first battle in this Metropolitan Division matchup. Both teams are effective at limiting opponents’ chances which should help this game stay under 6.

The Picks: Under 6 -110

