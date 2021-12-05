NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, December 5

We have another six-game Sunday schedule to sift through for today’s NHL Betting Guide, highlighting some of our favorite betting spots. There was an extra-time epidemic in the NHL last night, with six of the 10 games getting sorted out in overtime or a shootout. That leaves a few teams on short rest with travel as they compete on the second night of back-to-backs.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Maple Leafs -111|Jets -108

Spread: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+210)|Jets +1.5 (-265)

Total: 6 Over -120|Under -102

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the teams alluded to above as they travel to take on the Winnipeg Jets after a shootout loss in Minnesota last night. That tricky spot will be compounded by question marks in net, as the Leafs could have to start Jack Campbell on consecutive nights.

The Leafs’ goaltending issues started when free-agent signing Petr Mrazek went down with an injury in his first game of the season. That meant that Toronto needed to recall youngster Joseph Woll to fill in while Mrazek rehabilitated his injury. Subsequently, Woll was unavailable earlier in the week, meaning that the Leafs recalled fourth-string goalie Michael Hutchinson on an emergency basis. As is typically the case, the Leafs are tight-lipped around injuries, and there’s no clear indication who will be starting between the pipes tonight.

Regardless of who starts, they will face a relentless attack from the Jets, who have been underachieving relative to their production metrics. Winnipeg has attempted 10 or more high-danger chances in nine of their past 12, attempting 38 over their past three games. That has not yielded the expected results yet, as the Jets have scored more than two goals in five of those 12 games. We saw the Jets breakout against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, which could be a precursor to what to expect over the coming games.

It’s not an ideal spot for the Maple Leafs on Sunday night. They are playing on consecutive nights against a Jets team that is due for progression while dealing with issues in their crease. We like the underdog home team and are taking the Jets to win consecutive games for the first time in three weeks.

The Pick: Jets -108

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flames +106|Golden Knights -128

Spread: Flames +1.5 (-265)|Golden Knights -1.5 (+210)

Total: 5.5 Over -114|Under -106

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

The Calgary Flames remain well ahead of their metrics as the visitors this season. They could come toppling off their unsustainable pedestal tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights, who should continue to progress offensively.

Vegas has seen increased output over their recent sample, scoring five or more goals in three of their previous four outings. That follows a period of solid production metrics that has seen the Golden Knights offense start to flourish. The Knights have attempted 11 or more high-danger chances in eight of their past 10 and 34 or more scoring chances in six of 10. Altogether, the Knights are averaging 13.9 quality chances and 32.2 scoring opportunities over that span. Vegas is well-positioned to continue their uptick in offensive productivity, with their next four games coming on home ice.

We’re expecting the opposite to happen for the Flames, as they’ve substantially overachieved relative to production metrics on the road. Calgary has the best goals-for rating in the league, currently sitting at 65.4%, which directly opposes their expected value of 48.0%. The Flames are above their expected goals total and below their expected goals-against total, resulting in an entirely unsustainable 1.049 PDO on the road. The Flames have been outplayed in seven of their past 10 road games, a span in which they have seven wins.

The Flames can’t continue to get outplayed and win, setting them up for an inevitable fall from their perch as the best road team in the league. It’s a short price on the Knights, and it’s not worth passing up as they look to start their home stretch off on the right foot.

The Picks: Golden Knights -128

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid