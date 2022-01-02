NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, January 2

We’ve got a full day of hockey to look forward to on Sunday, with a seven-game slate starting at lunchtime. Favorites had a day yesterday, with seven of the eight betting favorites winning, covering the puckline in six of those contests. With most of the games getting underway in the afternoon, there’s no time to waste.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +128|Golden Knights -154

Spread: Jets +1.5 (-210)|Golden Knights -1.5 (+168)

Total: 6 Over -104|Under -118

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis and Picks

Canadian NHL teams will be spending more time south of the border, as the NHL has re-scheduled many of their games to avoid playing in empty arenas. That will impact their competitiveness in the short term as they give up home-ice advantage for a big part of their next stretch. Among those teams is the Winnipeg Jets, who have struggled over their recent road games.

The Jets’ defensive zone coverage has been subpar on the road this season, and that’s been even more evident over their past four road games. Winnipeg has been out-chanced in all four games by a cumulative 46-27 margin, giving up 11 or more chances at five-on-five in three of those contests. Additionally, they’ve been unsuccessful in creating chances, attempting more than six quality chances in a game just once in those four games. All of which contributes to their 45.4% expected goals-for rating over that span. The Jets have a respectable 2-1-1 record, despite those metrics working against them.

Winnipeg is due for a reckoning on the road, which could come against a Vegas Golden Knights squad that has recently been one of the best in the league. The Golden Knights are 10-2-0 over their past 12 games, and their metrics support that they deserve more wins than they have. Vegas has posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% in 11 of their 12 games, posting game scores above 62.0% in six of those outings.

Things should get better for the Knights before they get worse, as they play seven straight on home ice over the next few weeks. That should allow them to continue their stellar play, including tonight against a Jets team that has been ineffective over their recent road games. We’re taking the Knights on the Moneyline.

The Pick: Golden Knights -154

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flames -192|Blackhawks +160

Spread: Flames -1.5 (+138)|Blackhawks +1.5 (-170)

Total: 5.5 Over -106|Under -114

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks News, Analysis and Picks

The Calgary Flames are in a similar position as the Jets, with their schedule being amended to facilitate COVID-19 limitations in Canada. The bigger issue is, the Flames have substantially overachieved relative to their metrics on the road this season and are due for regression. That benefits the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night, as they look for a few well-deserved victories.

The Flames have the second-best points percentage as the visitors this season, going 12-4-2. Their success is contraindicated in their expected goals-for percentage, as they rank 22nd in the league. Consequently, Calgary is skating around with a bloated 1.034 PDO at five-on-five, putting them on track for a few letdown performances.

The opposite is true for the Blackhawks. Chicago is underachieving relative to their metrics and should progress over their coming games. Over the past 12 games, the Hawks have posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% at five-on-five eight times. However, Chicago has only accumulated five wins over that span. That’s analogous to the Hawks’ season, as they remain below expected values, posting the fourth-worst PDO. The Blackhawks haven’t been as bad as their record implies, and they should improve over their coming games.

The betting price is likely to continue to shift in the Flames’ favor as we approach puck drop, meaning a better price awaits those who can wait patiently. Nevertheless, we’re taking a stance on the Hawks tonight, as both teams are headed for a correction.

The Picks: Blackhawks +160

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.