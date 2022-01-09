NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, January 9

We’re back to another mini two-game slate on Sunday, with one of those contests starting early. That means there’s no time to waste as we break down both games and offer our picks for where we think the value lies with today’s NHL picks.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Stars +136|Blues -166

Spread: Stars +1.5 (-176)|Blues -1.5 (+142)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues News, Analysis and Picks

The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars in a Central Division matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Blues are 3-1-0 since returning from the holiday break, but that success is contraindicated in their metrics. Conversely, the Stars are trending upward with their metrics and are on a modest two-game winning streak after the break.

Those concerning metrics, impacting the Blues stretch back further than their recent sample. St. Louis has been outplayed in nine of their past 14 games, a span in which they have gone 9-3-1. That has resulted in the highest PDO in the league, as the Blues currently sit with a 1.024 rating across all strengths. Inevitably, those shooting and save percentages will come back down to earth, resulting in more losses for the Blues.

Dallas has found a more sustainable rhythm for winning games. In total, the Stars have won four in a row, posting an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% at five-on-five in three of those contests. The Stars have been effective on both ends of the ice, equalling or out-chancing their opponents in high-danger chances at five-on-five in all four games while attempting 12 or more quality chances across all strengths in seven straight games. That will cause issues for the Blues, who have allowed 11 or more in six of eight.

The Stars’ last loss came against the St. Louis Blues on December 17. We’re expecting them to avenge that loss this afternoon and are backing them on the moneyline as +136 underdogs.

The Pick: Stars +136

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Red Wings +108| Ducks -130

Spread: Red Wings +1.5 (-235)|Ducks -1.5 (+184)

Total:5.5 Over -110|Under -110

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks News, Analysis, and Picks

This game was rescheduled after the NHL postponed the Detroit Red Wings game against the Anaheim Ducks a couple of days ago due to COVID-19 related issues impacting the Ducks. Both teams are coming off losses yesterday, but the Ducks have more metrics working in their favor.

The Red Wings were lambasted last night, losing 4-0 and posting an expected goals-for rating of 28.2%. That was the second time over the past three contests that their game score was below 34.7% and the third straight game in which they have allowed 11 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five. That questionable defensive zone coverage on the road is reflected in their season-long metrics, as the Wings give up an average of 11.8 quality chances per game at five-on-five and 14.1 across all strengths.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are coming off another strong home outing, in which they posted an expected goals-for percentage of 51.2%. It was the second straight game that the Ducks had limited their opponents to 17 scoring chances or fewer, and the sixth time over their past nine, they’ve held their opponents to nine or fewer high-danger opportunities.

The Ducks aren’t the type of team to push the pace at five-on-five, a brand of hockey that will suit the Red Wings, who have struggled on the road this season. We’re betting the Ducks come out on top of a low-scoring Sunday night affair.

The Picks: Ducks -130, Under 5.5

