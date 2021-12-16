NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 16: Backing a Pair of Pacific Dogs

NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 16

There’s a mid-week trend starting to emerge in the NHL, with goal-scoring taking a back seat for weekday games. That continued with the under going 8-6-1 to start the week. Two of three favorites cashed on last night’s slate, making it nine of 15 over the past couple of nights. With 10 games scheduled tonight, there are plenty of positive expected-value wagers to be made.

Here’s what we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kings +168|Panthers -205

Spread: Kings +1.5 (-164)|Panthers -1.5 (+134)

Total: 6 Over -105|Under -115

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Florida Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s been an uncharacteristic couple of games for the Florida Panthers. The Panthers ended their three-game road trip in their finale by getting outplayed against the Colorado Avalanche. That effort followed them home as they were trounced by the Ottawa Senators 8-2, posting their first game score in the 30.0% range since November 4. They’ll have to regroup against the Los Angeles Kings, who have posted strong relative metrics over their recent stretch.

The Kings have outplayed their opponents in four of their past six outings, relying on strong defensive efforts to hinder their opponents. LA has held four of their past six opponents to 23 scoring chances at five-on-five and all six to 23 shots or fewer. On average, the Kings are giving up 20.2 shots and 21.5 scoring chances over that span. That’s impacted their goals-against, with the Kings giving up just four goals at five-on-five over those six games.

That’s terrible news for the Panthers, who have struggled to get any offensive momentum going over their past few outings. Florida hasn’t attempted more than eight high-danger chances in any of their past three games, being limited to 11 scoring chances in two of three. Defensively, they have also been lacking. The Panthers have allowed an increasing amount of scoring and high-danger chances in each of their past three games, culminating in 25 scoring and 15 high-danger opportunities against in their last outing.

We’ve seen how dominant the Kings offense can be, attempting double-digit quality chances in eight of their past 12. They are in an excellent position to continue that against the Panthers on Thursday, giving them an advantage not reflected in the betting market. It’s on that basis that we’re taking the Kings to knock off the Panthers as big underdogs.

The Pick: Kings +168

Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canucks +118|Sharks -142

Spread: Canucks +1.5 (-240)|Sharks -1.5 (+190)

Total: 5.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Vancouver Canucks are thriving under Bruce Boudreau, winning five straight games and posting some of their best metrics of the season. That’s not enough to convince the betting market that they are a worthy adversary for the San Jose Sharks, as the Canucks enter the contest with an implied 45.9% chance of winning.

We saw resiliency from the Canucks that we hadn’t seen in quite some time in their most recent outing. The Nucks mounted a third-period comeback over the Columbus Blue Jackets, outscoring them 3-0 in the third period and winning 4-3. Vancouver attempted 10 high-danger chances in that contest, which was the third time in five games that they had attempted that many quality chances at five-on-five and the third time they out-chanced their opponent.

The Sharks have alternated good and bad performances over their previous six games. Still, some underlying concerns with their defensive zone coverage suggest that we should see more bad than good performances over their coming games. San Jose has given up 11 or more high-danger chances in three of six and 13 or more across all strengths in four of six. Opponents are averaging 12.8 quality chances over that span, with opponents scoring three or more goals in four of those contests.

That could be trouble for James Reimer, who is likely heading towards a correction phase. Reimer has the best save percentage and goals-against average of his career this season and is well ahead of career norms. The veteran netminder will inevitably come back down to earth, which could start tonight against the upstart Canucks.

We’ve seen Vancouver get past better opponents than the Sharks over their recent stretch, and they are in a good position to continue their hot streak on Thursday night. San Jose gives up a lot of chances, and Reimer could be due for a letdown performance. At +118, we’re betting the Canucks keep the good times rolling.

The Picks: Canucks +118