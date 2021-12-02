NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 2

We are coming off a high-scoring night in the NHL that saw an average of over eight goals per game, with five of the six going over the total. Home teams had the same success rate, as five of the six home teams walked away victorious. As usual, we have a busy Thursday NHL docket to sift through with 10 games scheduled for tonight and nine starting at 8:30 pm ET or earlier.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blackhawks +180|Capitals -220

Spread: Blackhawks +1.5 (-148)|Capitals -1.5 (+120)

Total: 6 Over -112|Under -108

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals News, Analysis, and Picks

This will sound a little crazy, but the Chicago Blackhawks are worth a gander tonight against the Washington Capitals. The Caps are coming off a demoralizing loss and have overachieved relative to the metrics since the start of the season. That sets tonight up as a good spot for the Blackhawks to get back in the win column after a pair of spirited performances.

No team has been worse than the Hawks at five-on-five this season. This year, Chicago has a league-worst 42.5% expected goals-for percentage, which is better than their actual rating of 35.1%. That difference implies that even though the Hawks have been terrible, they are due for progression. We’re starting to see improved efforts from the Hawks over their recent sample, as they’ve posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% in three of their past five, going north of 53.0% in each of their previous two.

The Caps have been less successful over their recent stretch, posting a cumulative 33.5% margin over their past two games. Those below-average performances span further back, with Washington getting outplayed in eight of their previous 13 games. The Caps are 9-3-1 over that span despite those metrics working against them. That puts the Caps’ actual goals-for percentage nearly 12.0% ahead of their expected values, inflating their PDO to the highest in the NHL and placing the Caps on a collision course with regression.

Look for the Hawks to continue their improved efforts against a Caps squad that should be in the middle of a correction phase. We’re backing them as meaty +180 underdogs.

The Pick: Blackhawks +180

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Avalanche -178|Canadiens +146

Spread: Avalanche -1.5 (+142)|Canadiens +1.5 (-176)

Total: 6.5 Over +100|Under -122

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens News, Analysis, and Picks

The Colorado Avalanche are in a tough spot on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens. The Avs are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and are dealing with an injury to their primary goalie. That could help the Habs be more competitive and break out of their recent slump.

Darcy Kuemper was the projected starter against the Toronto Maple Leafs last night before being injured in the warm-up. That forced Jonas Johansson into action on short notice to take a beating from the Leafs’ offense with no reprieve, as the Avs only had an emergency backup goalie available. With Pavel Francouz recently re-assigned to the AHL for a long-term conditioning assignment, that means that Johansson is the probable starter for the second night in a row.

That spells trouble for the Avs, who have been much less competitive on the road this season. Colorado has the fifth-best expected goals-for percentage at home this season, falling to 17th as the visitors. Both their offensive and defensive metrics take a hit on the road. Opponents have attempted 10 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of their past five and average 12.0 per game across all strengths.

The Canadiens offense needs a boost after getting outplayed for nine straight games. We’re starting to see increased productivity from Montreal, as they’ve attempted 10 or more high-danger chances in three of five. Getting a chance to pepper a backup goalie playing both nights of a back-to-back is a good spot for a strong offensive showing.

This has the makings of an overtime game. The Avs haven’t been good on the road, and circumstances favor the inferior home team. We’re betting Montreal snags two points in overtime or a shootout.

The Picks: 60-Minute Tie +340, Canadiens +146

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid