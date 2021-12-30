NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 30: Playing a Pair of Road Dogs

NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 30

The high-scoring trend continued in the early part of last night’s slate, making it six straight overs before three unders hit in the later game. Last night’s results make the over 6-3 since the NHL returned to action a couple of nights ago. With seven games scheduled for tonight, six of which feature teams on the second night of a back-to-back, there’s potential for more high-scoring shenanigans tonight.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Canadiens +300|Hurricanes -385

Spread: Canadiens +1.5 (+116)|Hurricanes -1.5 (-142)

Total: 6 Over +100|Under -122

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes News, Analysis, and Picks

The results haven’t followed yet, but the Montreal Canadiens are playing a good brand of hockey over their recent games. That hasn’t stimulated the betting market to back them, as they remain steep +300 underdogs on Thursday’s slate against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Montreal has been great at five-on-five, outplaying their previous three opponents and posting a cumulative 61.6% expected goals-for percentage. The metrics are working in the Habs’ favor on both ends of the ice, as they’ve out-chanced their opponents in high-danger spots in all three games by a 43-20 margin. Montreal hasn’t been able to translate that to on-ice success yet, as their PDO has been below 1.000 in five straight games with a .945 rating over that span.

The Canadiens can build off those strong performances against a Canes team that hasn’t played in almost two weeks. Carolina tends to abandon defensive structure at home, giving up 10 or more quality chances at five-on-five in seven of 12 home games this season. The Canes have also overachieved by a substantial margin in Carolina this season, posting the 20th-ranked expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five but putting up the eighth-best points percentage. Those questionable home performances could catch up with them against Montreal tonight.

The Habs have the advantage of getting up to game speed already, while tonight’s contest will be the Canes’ first in 12 days. These teams’ metrics have them pointed in opposite directions, as the Canadiens are due for progression and the Canes are due for a correction phase. The betting market has overreacted to Carolina’s chances tonight, leaving an edge in backing the Habs.

The Pick: Canadiens +300

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Lightning +128|Panthers -154

Spread: Lightning +1.5 (-205)|Panthers -1.5 (+164)

Total: 6.5 Over -118|Under -108

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

After not playing for 13 days, the Florida Panthers will compete for the second time in as many nights when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. This season, the Panthers have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs, and the Bolts will be ready to strike.

Florida is winless on three second-night scenarios this season, getting outscored by a cumulative 14-7 margin. However, the more concerning trend could be their recent lackluster offensive efforts. The Panthers have attempted nine or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five in four of their past five games, getting out-chanced in three of those contests. Florida averages 8.2 quality chances and 19.8 scoring opportunities per game over that five-game sample. We’re not expecting that trend to correct on the second night of a back-to-back against one of the league’s top teams.

Tampa comes into tonight’s battle out-chancing their opponents in quality opportunities in four of their past five and posting an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% at five-on-five in three of five. The Bolts get a boost between the pipes as Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to return against the Panthers. Vasilevskiy is on a seven-game winning streak, stopping 93.3% of shots faced and posting a 2.11 goals-against average. His presence stabilizes the Bolts’ backend, allowing their offense to operate more freely.

This game will be closer than the betting market implies. Florida has struggled under these circumstances this season, and the Lightning get a big boost in net. We’re betting that Tampa comes out on top, although it should take longer than 60 minutes to get there.

The Picks: Lightning +128, 60-minute tie +330

