NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 9: The Ducks Fly High Again

There are 10 games to look forward to on tonight’s slate, with a healthy mix of games across all time zones. We’ve seen some high-scoring games over the past few days, with nine of 14 games eclipsing the total. It’s a trend worth keeping an eye on tonight as several games feature totals that are heavily juiced to the under.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Ducks -108|Blue Jackets -111

Spread: Ducks +1.5 (-300)|Blue Jackets -1.5 (+235)

Total: 5.5 Over -118|Under -104

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets News, Analysis, and Picks

We live in a world where the Anaheim Ducks are currently sitting second in the Pacific Division. Although few would have projected the Ducks to enjoy the level of success this season, their underlying metrics support that Anaheim should remain competitive. That should help them knock off the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

The Ducks have put forward some solid efforts over their recent sample, outplaying three of their past five opponents. That is part of a larger trend that has seen the Ducks put up an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% at five-on-five in 11 of their past 16. Anaheim’s outcomes are on par with their advanced metrics, as they’ve posted a 12-4-2 record over that span, with a modestly inflated 1.023 PDO.

The Blue Jackets have been much less successful this season from an advanced metrics perspective. Columbus has the 27th-ranked expected goals-for percentage, which has taken a beating over their recent sample. The Jackets have been outplayed in 10 straight games, posting a cumulative 39.4% expected goals-for rating. Somehow, Columbus has parlayed that into a respectable 4-6-0 record; however, they can’t continue to get outplayed and win.

The Jackets’ success is contraindicated in their advanced metrics, setting them up for a spiral back towards expected norms. Conversely, the Ducks have been successful over their recent stretch and have the metrics to back up sustained wins. Anaheim is the right side to be on at an underdog price.

The Pick: Ducks -108

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Red Wings +146|Blues -176

Spread: Red Wings +1.5 (-178)|Blues -1.5 (+144)

Total: 6 Over -106|Under -114

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues News, Analysis, and Picks

There are only a handful of games with the total sitting at 6, but the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues are one of those matchups. Neither team mortgages their defensive structure for offensive opportunities, leading to a low-scoring game in St. Louis.

The Blues have attempted more than seven high-danger chances at five-on-five just once over their past six games. Scoring chances and shots are also on the low-end of the spectrum, as the Blues have attempted more than 21 scoring chances and 22 shots in just two of the six games. That has had a direct impact on output, with St. Louis scoring more than two five-on-five goals in just one of six games.

The Red Wings are in a similar offensive rut. Detroit has failed to record more than 15 scoring and seven high-danger chances in any of their past four games. On average, the Wings are attempting just 14.5 scoring and 5.2 high-danger chances per game over that stretch. That type of effort has been expected from the Wings on the road this season as they’ve attempted more than nine high-danger chances in just three games this season and more than 21 scoring chances in four of 12 games.

We’re not expecting either team to pull away in tonight’s contest, preferring to sit back in their defensive coverage rather than forcing the pace. That should help this game stay under the total.

The Picks: Under 6 -114

