NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, January 6: Rolling with a Pair of Home Dogs

NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, January 6

Both favorites cashed on last night’s mini two-game slate, making it nine of 10 over the past couple of days. We’re expecting some fallback in that regard, highlighting a pair of underdogs that present value on tonight’s 11-game slate.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -137|Stars +114

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (+176)|Stars +1.5 (-220)

Total: 6 Over -120|Under -102

Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars News, Analysis, and Picks

Since returning to action, the Florida Panthers haven’t been as dominant as their metrics imply. That puts them at a deficit for their Thursday night encounter with the Dallas Stars, who have been good on home ice. That leaves an edge in backing the home team that is not yet reflected in the betting price.

The Stars have benefitted from home-ice advantage this season, ranking in the league’s top half in expected goals-for rating. That metric has climbed up over the Stars’ recent sample, with Dallas posting game scores above 50.0% in four of their previous five and a cumulative 57.3% rating over that span. Defense has been the pillar of their success, as they’ve limited their opponents to six or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five in four of five games. That’s not to diminish their offensive contributions, as the Stars have equaled or out-chanced their opponents in quality opportunities in all five games.

After returning to action with four straight home games, the Panthers head out for their first road contest since December 12. However, the Cats didn’t use home ice to their advantage over their past few games. Florida posted an expected goals-for percentage below 50.0% in two of three, with their only above-average performance coming against the hapless Montreal Canadiens. In the other two games, the Panthers were out-possessed, out-shot, and out-chanced in scoring and high-danger opportunities. That didn’t stop Florida’s offense from exploding, as they’ve recorded 20 goals over their previous three games.

Florida’s metrics are completely incompatible with their recent success. They’ll face a Stars team that is effective at line matching to neutralize opponents and should facilitate the Panthers’ regression towards expected outcomes. We’re taking the Stars at plus-money at home.

The Pick: Stars +114

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blackhawks -170|Coyotes +140

Spread: Blackhawks -1.5 (+152)|Coyotes +1.5 (-188)

Total: 5.5 Over -106|Under -114

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s been a long season for the once-proud Chicago Blackhawks. The Hawks sit 26th in the league with 11 wins through their first 33 games, going just 5-10-2 as the visitors. That hasn’t stopped the betting market from propelling them to lofty favorites against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Still, we see an edge in backing the home team as moderately priced underdogs.

As bad as the Yotes have been, they are not as terrible as their record implies. Arizona has been particularly effective over their recent stretch, outplaying three of their past four opponents at five-on-five and in four of their past six across all strengths. The Coyotes haven’t translated those efforts to more victories, though, as they have just one win over that span. We’re expecting more wins to follow those improved efforts.

Scoring has been an issue for the Hawks this season. They have scored the third-fewest goals this year and haven’t potted more than two at five-on-five since December 11. That was the only time over their past 17 games in which they have eclipsed two goals at five-on-five. We’re not expecting substantive progress from the Hawks either, as they have attempted six or fewer quality chances in five of their past six and have attempted more than eight just once since December 4. It’s unlikely the Hawks scoring woes improve without a meaningful change in their underlying metrics.

The Hawks may be above the Coyotes in the standings, but their chances at victory aren’t as significant as the betting market implies. We’re taking a stance on another home underdog and backing the Coyotes to win.

The Picks: Coyotes +140

