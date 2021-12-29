NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, December 29: Oilers are solid road dogs in St. Louis

NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, December 29

It’s back! After an extended holiday break to contain the COVID-19 outbreaks impacting the league, the NHL finally got back underway last night. If yesterday’s results were any indication, we should expect some high-scoring games over the coming days, as goalies get re-acclimated to the speed of the game. All three contests went over by a substantial margin, with two unsuspecting games requiring overtime or a shootout. We’re hoping for more excitement on night two, featuring a six-game slate.

These are some of our favorite wagers from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers +114|Blues -137

Spread: Oilers +1.5 (-205)|Blues -1.5 (+164)

Total: 6.5 Over -122|Under +100

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues News, Analysis and Picks

You’d think that a team that is 6-2-2 over their previous 10 games would have some vital supporting metrics validating their success. That isn’t the case for the St. Louis Blues, as they continue to outperform their analytics, putting them on track for some letdown performances. That regression towards the mean could be facilitated by an Edmonton Oilers squad getting their engines revving right before the break.

The Oilers are on the opposite end of a cold drought in which they were outplayed in six of eight games. Since then, Connor McDavid and company have posted some impressive metrics at five-on-five, getting outplayed in just two of eight games leading up to the hiatus.

Edmonton’s cause is furthered by the return of Mike Smith, who hasn’t played since the second game of the season. The 39-year-old has been a stalwart for the Oilers over the past couple of seasons, posting a 92.3% save percentage over that stretch. Smith stabilizes the Oilers’ defensive zone, allowing their offense to play more freely.

The Blues are trending in the opposite direction, getting outplayed in seven of their past 10 games, posting a cumulative 43.3% expected goals-for rating at five-on-five. St. Louis’s undoing has been their sloppy defensive zone coverage, which has allowed 10 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in eight of the 10 games. Opponents are averaging 11.7 quality chances per game over that stretch, jumping up to 14.5 across all strengths.

Edmonton’s offense is in an excellent position to exploit the Blues’ bad defensive play. The Blues have overachieved relative to their metrics over their recent stretch and will enter a correction phase over their coming games. At +114 on the Oilers, we’re betting that starts tonight.

The Pick: Oilers moneyline +114

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Seattle Kraken Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flyers +116|Kraken -140

Spread: Flyers +1.5 (-220)|Kraken -1.5 (+176)

Total: 6.5 Over +106|Under -130

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Seattle Kraken News, Analysis and Picks

The Seattle Kraken have been involved in some high-scoring games over their recent stretch — a brand of hockey that suits the Philadelphia Flyers just fine. The betting market has adjusted towards the under for tonight’s inter-conference battle, but we’re taking a stance on the over at plus-money.

Seattle is on an outrageous over streak, seeing some inflated outcomes over their past nine games. In six of those games, the Kraken have gone over, scoring seven or more goals in each contest. Goaltending has been letting Seattle down, as Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger have allowed at least three goals in eight of the nine contests. Goaltending has been an issue all season for the Kraken, as they’ve allowed the third-most goals this season, going over in 19 of 30 games.

That’s unlikely to change against a Flyers team that was finding its offensive footing before the holiday shut-down. Philadelphia has scored four or more in four of their past five games, going over in all four contests. However, this season, the Flyers’ goaltending has also been suspect, particularly over their previous 11 contests. Over that span, Flyers goalies have allowed three or more goals in nine of 11 contests, going over in eight of those games.

We saw last night that goaltenders are having a hard time getting re-acclimated to the pace of play. We’re expecting that to continue in tonight’s contest between two teams with a penchant for high-scoring affairs. Over 6.5 is the play.

The Picks: Over 6.5 +106

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.