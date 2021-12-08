NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, December 8: Vegas Baby! Vegas!

NHL Betting Guide for Thursday, December 8

You know it’s a good week when tonight’s four-game NHL slate is the quietest night of the week. The games are spread out across three time slots, which means there’s something for everyone on the Wednesday night docket. As usual, we’re taking a look through a pair of games, highlighting our favorite betting spots for tonight’s action.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Stars +118|Golden Knights -142

Spread: Stars +1.5 (-235)|Golden Knights -1.5 (+186)

Total: 5.5 Over -106|Under -114

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

The Vegas Golden Knights season got off to a rocky start, but they’ve turned things around over their recent sample. That momentum should help them compete against a Dallas Stars team that has won seven in a row. Still, the advanced metrics support that the Golden Knights should be more substantive favorites than they are tonight.

Dallas has put forward some tremendous efforts throughout their winning streak; however, they’ve also mixed in a few bad performances. All told, the Stars posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% in four of the seven games and a cumulative 48.7% rating at five-on-five. A disconnect between expected and actual outcomes implies the Stars are due for correction.

Goaltending has been the difference for the Stars in many of those games. Stars goalies have combined for a 95.2% save percentage over their past seven games, contributing to their inflated 1.086 PDO. The Stars have struck an unsustainable balance between winning and producing and are due for regression.

On the other bench, the Knights are trending up over their recent sample. Vegas has outplayed six of their past seven opponents at five-on-five, putting up a cumulative 58.4% expected goals-for percentage over that stretch. Vegas’ increased metrics align with the return of Max Pacioretty, which was several games after Mark Stone worked his way back into the lineup. We’re expecting similar efforts from the Knights now that they are back to full health.

The betting line on the Knights is lower than expected thanks to the Stars’ recent hot streak; however, the advanced metrics support that the Knights are the superior team. We’re backing Vegas as shorter than expected favorites on home ice.

The Pick: Golden Knights -142

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flyers +134|Devils -162

Spread: Flyers +1.5 (-200)|Devils -1.5 (+160)

Total: 6 Over -122|Under +100

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis, and Picks

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook implies that tonight’s contest between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils should be a high-scoring affair. The total opened at 6, with the over now priced at -122. However, that offensive success is contraindicated in these teams’ offensive metrics.

The Flyers have been on an over streak recently, toppling the number in four of their past five, with an average goal total of 8.2 per game. That has a lot to do with the number of goals they are allowing; However, Philadelphia’s advanced metrics imply that their goal-scoring drought should continue. The Flyers have attempted more than seven high-danger and 20 scoring chances at five-on-five, just once over their five-game span. It’s unlikely to see an uptick in their goal-scoring without more robust production metrics.

Conversely, we are anticipating progression from their goaltending metrics. Flyers’ goalies have allowed three or more goals at five-on-five in four of their past five games, allowing at least four goals in every game and an average of 5.8 per game. That has dropped their team save percentage to 83.5%. We’re expecting that save percentage to start working back up towards average over the Flyers next few games.

That should start tonight against a Devils squad struggling to find the back of the net. New Jersey has been limited to two goals in five of their past seven and have been one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league this season. The Devils have the 10th-worst shooting percentage and the 11th-fewest goals in the NHL this season.

The under is attractively priced at +100, and we’re not expecting a flood of offense in tonight’s contest. This is an under worth playing in what should be a tight-checking matchup.

The Picks: Under 6 +100

