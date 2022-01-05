NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, January 5: No McDavid Means Cash in with the Maple Leafs

NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, January 5

It’s a quiet night in the Chell, with just a pair of games on the go. There were some high-scoring shenanigans last night, with five of the eight games seeing seven or more goals. Favorites were even more profitable, with seven of eight betting chalk claiming victory. We’re betting that favorite trend continues on Wednesday night.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers +240|Maple Leafs -310

Spread: Oilers +1.5 (+104)|Maple Leafs -1.5 (-128)

Total: 6 Over -122|Under +100

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs News, Analysis, and Picks

Things aren’t looking good for the Edmonton Oilers right now. At one point, the Oilers were atop of the NHL standings. Now, they have just two wins over their past 12 games and are barely clinging to a playoff spot. It could get worse before it gets better, as Edmonton will be without their superstar center Connor McDavid when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Goaltending is letting the Oil down. Oilers’ goalies have allowed at least three goals in five straight games while stopping just 85.1% of shots. That has dropped the Oilers’ season-long PDO to 1.003, which is still hovering above average thanks to their strong offensive play. However, we’re expecting a dip in their output with their top scorer unavailable. Those metrics will also be impacted by playing against one of the best teams in the league.

Across all strengths, no team has been better than the Maple Leafs this season. Toronto leads the league in expected goals-for percentage, with a 55.6% rating this season. For as good as they have been offensively, they don’t get enough credit for their defensive structure. The Leafs have limited six of their previous eight opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five, limiting their past four opponents to 23 or fewer scoring chances. That is going to compound the Oilers’ recent scoring woes.

The Oilers have scored two or fewer goals in three of their past four games, staying under the total in all three games. We’re expecting that low-scoring trend to continue on Wednesday night while also giving Toronto the edge on the moneyline.

The Pick: Maple Leafs -310, Under 6 +100

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blues +114|Penguins -137

Spread: Blues +1.5 (-225)|Penguins -1.5 (+176)

Total: 6 Over -112|Under -108

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins News, Analysis, and Picks

We are highlighting the St. Louis Blues as regression candidates over their coming games, starting tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Blues have been overachieving relative to their metrics, resulting in an unsustainable balance between performances and wins. The opposite is true for the Penguins, who are starting to get their metrics working in their favor.

Pittsburgh has outplayed nine of their past 12 opponents, usually by a substantive margin. The Pens have posted a cumulative expected goals-for rating of 55.7% over that span, going north of 60.0% in six of 12 games. Sidney Crosby and company have struck a sustainable balance, winning nine of those 12 games, with a modestly inflated 1.012 PDO. We’re expecting sustained success from the Penguins over their coming games.

The same can’t be said about the Blues, who have been on a tremendous 8-2-2 run, despite getting outplayed in eight of those games. That has resulted in an inflated 1.047 PDO, with the Blues’ season-long shooting and save percentages both climbing into the top seven in the league. St. Louis can’t maintain this balance and should start to regress towards averages over their coming stretch.

The betting price on the Penguins doesn’t accurately reflect their chances tonight. On that basis, we’re backing Pittsburgh to come out on top in tonight’s inter-conference battle.

The Picks: Penguins -137

