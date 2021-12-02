NHL Betting Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators

There is nothing like some Thursday NHL betting action to end the day, and with ten games on the schedule, there are lots of options to choose from tonight.

We like the game starting at 8 pm ET when the Boston Bruins head to Bridgestone Arena to take on the Nashville Predators in what should be an excellent out-of-conference match.

Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bruins -126 | Predators +105

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (+210) | Predators +1.5 (-265)

Total: Over 5.5 (+110) | Under 5.5 (-134)

Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators News, Analysis, and Picks

We like this game between the Bruins and Predators so much because these teams are very similar in their style of play and how they match up with each other.

Despite having household names on both these offenses, guys like Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund for Nashville and, of course, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron for Boston, these two teams don’t score that often.

Both teams enter Thursday with mediocre offensive stats, scoring less than three goals a night. What is impressive is how these two sides operate on the powerplay. Showing similarities again, both Boston and Nashville score over 25% of the time when up a man this season.

Unfortunately for Nashville, they are the third-most penalized team in the NHL, so the under is a safe bet if the Preds can keep it clean. If not, the total of 5.5 goals should get blown out of the frozen water.

The Bruins are favored in this game despite being on the road. Boston has delivered in this spot before. When expected to win away from home, the B’s are 4-0 in their past four attempts. However, Nashville is a totally different environment.

Home ice is such a key factor when these two see each other. In the past 26 meetings between the Bruins and the Predators, the home team has taken the W 19 times. Not the mention the Bruins have only left Bridgestone Arena with one victory since 2013.

It is always more fun to take a home dog, and the stats back it up Thursday night. We believe Nashville stays out of the penalty box and wins a close one.

The Picks: Predators Moneyline +105 | Total Goals: Under 5.5 (-134)

All NHL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid