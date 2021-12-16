watch
LISTEN
KC
12/16 7:20 PM EDT
LAC
LV
12/18 3:30 PM EDT
CLE
NE
12/18 7:15 PM EDT
IND
NYJ
12/19 12:00 PM EDT
MIA
WAS
12/19 12:00 PM EDT
PHI
CAR
12/19 12:00 PM EDT
BUF
DAL
12/19 12:00 PM EDT
NYG
HOU
12/19 12:00 PM EDT
JAX
TEN
12/19 12:00 PM EDT
PIT
ARI
12/19 12:00 PM EDT
DET
CIN
12/19 3:05 PM EDT
DEN
ATL
12/19 3:05 PM EDT
SF
GB
12/19 3:25 PM EDT
BAL
SEA
12/19 3:25 PM EDT
LAR
NO
12/19 7:20 PM EDT
TB
MIN
12/20 7:15 PM EDT
CHI

NHL Betting Preview: Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils