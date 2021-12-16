NHL Betting Preview: Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils

NHL Betting has not been the most convenient the past few days, with COVID-19 running again through the league. However, Thursday night offers almost a full slate of betting action.

The Vegas Golden Knights will head to Jersey to take on the Devils tonight at 7 pm ET. With COVID playing a severe role in this game, an exciting match-up is upon us.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Knights -188 | Devils +155

Spread: Knights -1.5 (+140) | Devils +1.5 (-172)

Total: Over 6 (-115) | Under 6 (-105)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis, and Picks

It has been over two years since the Golden Knights made the trip to Newark. December 3rd, 2019, was the last time before COVID-19 really existed in North America.

Well, the Knights return Thursday night, and COVID-19 is in full swing again. While Vegas hasn’t been affected just yet, the home team certainly has.

The Devils were routed by the Flyers 6-1 Tuesday night, which didn’t help the 1-6-1 record in their past eight. The Devils are struggling primarily because of the virus. Nico Hischier, Ryan Graves, and Christian Jaros are all in Covid protocols. Reports say the team is dealing with a non-covid related illness as well.

While we hope everyone in New Jersey is staying safe, the Knights couldn’t have caught the Devils at a better time from a hockey perspective.

Winning five of their past six, Vegas is one of the safest bets you could put your money on tonight. Sometimes it is fun to go against the grain, but with an absurd 87% of bettors going with Golden Knights, tonight is not the night to take risks.

Vegas is favored tonight, which shouldn’t shock anyone. What does surprise us is that historically The Golden Knights are just 1-5 in puck line bets against the Devils. We think that will change tonight. Vegas has scored 28 goals in its previous five games beating teams by multiple goals multiple times.

New Jersey doesn’t stand a chance tonight at home with how hot the Golden Knights are and how depleted the Devils are right now. Vegas wins in blowout fashion on the road tonight.

THE PICKS: Knights Moneyline (-188) | Knights Spread -1.5 (+140)