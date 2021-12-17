NHL BETTING PREVIEW: WASHINGTON CAPITALS VS. WINNIPEG JETS

NHL Betting lovers, it is time to place your wagers while you still can as COVID-19 takes over the league once again. With a ridiculous 72 players and counting in COVID-19 Protocols, lines are changing by the hour.

So those looking to place some last-minute bets, turn your attention to the Washington Capitals heading north to take on the Winnipeg Jets at 8 PM ET.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS VS. WINNIPEG JETS MONEYLINE, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Capitals -113 | Jets -106

Spread: Capitals -1.5 (+235) | Jets +1.5 (-300)

Total: Over 6 (-106) | Under 6 (-114)

WASHINGTON CAPITALS VS. WINNIPEG JETS NEWS, ANALYSIS, AND PICKS

Surprising news broke this morning out of Winnipeg when it was announced that head coach Paul Maurice had resigned from his position. Maurice was hired by the Jets in January of 2014 and had become one of the faces of the franchise. Regarding Friday’s game against Washington, Dave Lowry will be the interim head coach for Winnipeg.

Earlier, we mentioned at least 72 players around the league are in COVID-19 Protocols. While the Winnipeg Jets have avoided COVID, the Washington Capitals have not been as lucky.

Four players, including Evgeny Kuznetsov, have found their way into COVID-19 protocols for Washington. Other names include Garnet Hathaway, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Nic Dowd.

It will be tough to win any game when missing four players of that caliber, and we saw that Tuesday night in Chicago. An overtime loss to the Blackhawks is never what the doctor orders, but the Capitals still put up four goals, which is impressive in its own right.

Washington averages 3.4 goals a night which is the fifth-best in hockey and the reason they are the favorite tonight.

Led by Alex Ovechkin, who is seemingly getting better with age, he has 46 points in 29 games this season. The Capitals could take sole possession of first place in the Metro with a win tonight, and like it has been since 2004, thanks to the Great Eight.

Even with all the COVID problems in Washington, this still does not look like a good matchup for the Jets. Winnipeg is streaky and inconsistent, losing two in a row entering Friday night. With the latest coming at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.

The Jets have beaten Eastern opponents just twice in six tries, which does not bode well for the home team.

We love the Capitals on the road tonight despite all the challenges they face. Alex Ovechkin will lead the Caps offense to another big night and another win.

THE PICKS: Capitals Moneyline -113 | Total Goals: Over 6 (-106)