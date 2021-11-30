NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 11/30/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Linus Ullmark ($8,600): One of the easy answers in net tonight is Ullmark for the Boston Bruins, who are -235 home favorites. Ullmark is confirmed as the starter and comes in with three wins in his last five starts. More importantly, he has 29 or more saves in each of those starts. That gives him a solid floor of points, and if we add in his implied win probability of 71.4%, Ullmark is looking like one of the best plays on the slate.

He will be up against the Detroit Red Wings, a very average offensive team, scoring 2.25 goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is 19th in the league. Ullmark should come away with a win while allowing only a few goals to a mediocre offensive team.

High-Priced Skaters

Kirill Kaprizov ($7,600): The Minnesota Wild are going to be the chalk of tonight’s slate as -375 home favorites with a slate-high 3.82 implied goal total. With Kaprizov’s role on the first forward line and the first power-play unit, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him as a core building block for many lineups. After a bit of a slow start this season, Kaprizov has racked up 14 NHL points and 30 shots on goal in his last 10 games.

All of that should continue versus the Arizona Coyotes, who are in the bottom half of the league in both Corsi Against (total shot attempts allowed) and goals allowed — both per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. Kaprizov being involved with multiple goals tonight wouldn’t be a shock since the Wild are scoring 3.15 goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the third-best clip in the league. It’s all about Kirill the Thrill tonight.

Roman Josi ($7,100): If you are looking for a high-salary stud, the answer is Josi. The Nashville Predators have a solid 3.01 implied total and are home favorites versus a weak Columbus Blue Jackets‘ defense. Josi comes in producing an average of 4.3 combined shots and blocked shots per game. That gives him a strong floor of points that you want for your cash-game lineups. His role on the first power-play gives him plenty of offensive potential, which is shown by his 20 NHL points in 21 games this season.

The Blue Jackets are in the bottom 10 of the league in Corsi Against, goals allowed, and High-Danger Scoring Chances allowed (all per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations). This is the ideal spot for the Predators, and Josi should be firmly involved in their scoring.

Value Skaters

Nick Foligno ($3,800): With Brad Marchand suspended for three games, Foligno has moved up to the second forward line. This is a pretty straightforward value option tonight, with the Bruins (-235) large home favorites and holding a strong (3.23) implied total. Foligno has a modest 3 NHL points and 15 shots on goal in his last 10 games, but with an increased offensive role and a juicy matchup versus the Red Wings, he has a chance to exceed his usual production.

Aliaksei Protas ($3,000): You might be asking, “Who is Aliaksei Protas?” Well, he is a minimum-salary forward who is skating on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. He is a screaming value tonight and gets to share ice time with the great Alex Ovechkin. This clash with the Florida Panthers has a solid 6.0-goal over/under. Protas checks a lot of boxes and is a guy to lock in.