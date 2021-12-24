NHL Eastern Conference Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Panthers, Lightning, and Leafs, Oh My!

NHL Eastern Conference Futures Odds and Analysis Updated

With the NHL shutting down earlier than expected and entering their holiday break, it feels like a good time to revisit the NHL futures board. We’re running through the changes to the Eastern Conference betting market, of which there are very few. The top 10 remains intact from our last check-in, with only a couple of minor adjustments to prices and serial position on the futures board.

Top 10 Odds for Eastern Conference Winner

Florida Panthers +460 (Previously +480)

Tampa Bay Lightning +460 (Previously +450)

Toronto Maple Leafs +550 (Previously +700)

Carolina Hurricanes +700 (Previously +750)

Washington Capitals +800 (Previously +1000)

Boston Bruins +950 (Previously +850)

New York Rangers +1200 (Previously +1300)

Pittsburgh Penguins +1200 (Previously +1300)

New York Islanders +2500 (Previously +1300)

Philadelphia Flyers +4600 (Previously +2100)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Teams That Have Fallen Out of the Top 10

None

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers have made an unforgiving run to the top of the Eastern Conference futures board. Albeit, they are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning as the odds-on favorites to represent the East in the Stanley Cup Finals. Few teams have as dominant metrics as the Panthers, with the second-best expected goals-for rating at five-on-five and the best rating across all strengths. Florida’s success is premised on offense, and almost no one does it better, as the Panthers rank second in the league in expected goals-for per game.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Co-favorites to win the Eastern Conference, the Bolts have seen little change to their odds since the outset of the season. The Lightning have earned their status as betting favorites, winning two-straight Stanley Cups, but they don’t have the most elite metrics in the league. Tampa ranks seventh in expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, falling to 14th across all strengths. The Bolts are on an impossible pace, posting the league’s highest PDO over the past three seasons, and will be hard-pressed to maintain this pace if they continue to get outplayed as frequently as they are. The Lightning could fall further down the futures board after the break.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Third on the futures board is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs corrected after a rough start to the season and haven’t looked back, sitting behind the Panthers with the second-best expected goals-for percentage across all strengths. The scary part is that we have yet to see the Leafs as a cohesive unit. Injuries have impacted this team from the get-go, preventing Toronto from reaching its potential. Timing is everything, and this team should see its stock rise the further we get into the season.

Boston Bruins

Results are everything, and that’s impacting the Boston Bruins’ status in the futures market. The Bruins sit fifth in the Atlantic Division, four games above .500. However, they have some of the best metrics in the league. Boston has the best expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, the second-best shots-for percentage across all strengths, allowing the fewest high-danger chances. Goaltending is the biggest question mark for the Bruins, but if you think they can lure Tuukka Rask back, then there is no better time than now to back the Bruins.

Philadephia Flyers

There’s nothing noteworthy about the Philadelphia Flyers. In fact, no team fell further than the Flyers since our last update, but their position in the futures market clearly outlines the gap in quality between contenders and also-rans. Philly fell from +2100 to +4600 on the betting board due to some of the worst advanced analytics in the NHL. The Flyers have the third-worst expected goals-for rating across all strengths and second-worst at five-on-five. This is farewell to the Flyers on the futures board, as another team will likely push them out by the time we re-visit next month. Still, whichever team passes them will be a long way from contending with the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.