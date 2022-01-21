NHL Eastern Conference Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Penguins Push up the Board

NHL Eastern Conference Futures Odds and Analysis for Friday, January 21

Teams continue to battle for essential points in the standings on a nightly basis, but it’s had almost no impact on the Eastern Conference futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook. The same ten teams that started the season at the top of the rankings remain intact with only modest adjustments in their pricing. There’s a clear line separating the top eight teams from the rest but not much space between the top eight teams, making the upcoming postseason a bit of a craps shoot to determine who represents the East in the Stanley Cup Final. We’re running through how the futures board has shifted since our last update.

Top 10 Odds for Eastern Conference Winner

Tampa Bay Lightning +420 (Previously +460)

Florida Panthers +500 (Previously +460)

Toronto Maple Leafs +500 (Previously +550)

Carolina Hurricanes +700 (Previously +700)

Pittsburgh Penguins +800 (Previously +1200)

Washington Capitals +850 (Previously +800)

Boston Bruins +950 (Previously +950)

New York Rangers +1100 (Previously +1200)

New York Islanders +3400 (Previously +2500)

Philadelphia Flyers +4700 (Previously +4600)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Teams That Have Fallen Out of the Top 10

None

Tampa Bay Lightning

The two-time defending Stanley Cup winners have asserted themselves atop the NHL standings at the halfway point of their season. The Bolts have 59 points through their first 41 games, ranking as the betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Analytically, they stack up with the best of them, ranking fifth in expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, thanks to their elite offensive ratings and solid defensive play. There is more parity in the East, but the Bolts are still kings of the castle.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers have asserted themselves as one of the best in the league after the holiday break, going 8-1-1 thanks to some terrific offensive performances. Florida has scored four or more goals in nine of their ten games after the break, averaging 6.0 goals per game over that stretch. They’re also getting improved play from Sergei Bobrovsky, who is having his best season in a Panthers uniform. The Russian netminder is stopping 92.1% of shots and has only three regulation losses through his first 27 starts. This stretch shows that no team can skate with the Panthers when they catch fire.

Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s common knowledge at this point that the Toronto Maple Leafs have some playoff demons to exorcise, but that’s not stopping bettors from piling on the Leafs in the futures market. The Leafs have seen their odds increase throughout the season, currently sitting tied for the second-best odds to win the Eastern Conference. Toronto has the third-best expected goals-for rating in the NHL, attempting the most scoring chances and second-most high-danger opportunities per game. The Leafs have learned some hard lessons over the years, but it could be the end of the current regime if it doesn’t all come together this year.

Carolina Hurricanes

Steady as she goes for the Carolina Hurricanes, whose Eastern Conference futures odds remain unchanged since December. The Canes continue to go about their business nonchalantly, putting up the best points percentage in the NHL and seventh-best expected goals-for rating. Scoring depth is critical to playoff success, and the Hurricanes have it in spades with seven players recording 21 or more points and ten registering 16 or more. Carolina has been one of the most responsible teams defensively, and they’ve been efficient offensively. More bettors could hop on the Canes’ train if they sustain this level of production.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have caught up to their primary competitors in the Eastern Conference, making the most significant move up the futures board from +1200 to +800. That rise relates to their 13-2-0 run, in which they posted positive relative metrics in 10 of the 15 contests, despite playing 10 of those games on the road. The Penguins are playing themselves into home-ice advantage for the playoffs, making them an even tougher out in the postseason.

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.