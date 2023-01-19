The NHL season just passed the halfway point, but it’s never too early to start talking about playoffs. Teams are vying for crucial postseason positioning to gain an edge in their quest to capture Lord Stanley. Throughout the remainder of the season, we’ll keep track of how the Eastern Conference playoff picture is shaping up.

NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Picture if the Season Ended Today

No. 1 Atlantic Division – Boston Bruins vs. No. 2 Wild Card – Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 1 Metropolitan Division – Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Wild Card – Washington Capitals

No. 2 Atlantic Division – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Atlantic Division – Tampa Bay Lightning

No 2. Metropolitan Division – New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 Metropolitan Division – New York Rangers

There’s no question that the Bruins (34-5-4) are the best of the best. With 72 points, they’re not just the No. 1 team in the conference but also the No. 1 team in the league. The Hurricanes remain second in the conference, with the Devils close behind in third. The same eight teams would make the playoffs compared to last week if the season ended today. However, the matchups have shifted.

The B’s are on pace for a record-setting 139 points in an 82-game season. Other teams in the conference aren’t necessarily trying to catch them in the standings but rather avoid them when it comes to playoff seeding. Although anything can happen in the postseason, meeting the B’s in the early rounds would be a significant challenge. Meanwhile, the Bruins shouldn’t be concerned about playoff pairings. They’ve proven they can beat anyone in this league, especially with a home-ice advantage.