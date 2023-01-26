The NHL season just passed the halfway point, but it’s never too early to start talking about playoffs. Teams are vying for crucial postseason positioning to gain an edge in their quest to capture Lord Stanley. Throughout the remainder of the season, we’ll keep track of how the Eastern Conference playoff picture is shaping up.

NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Picture if the Season Ended Today

No. 1 Atlantic Division – Boston Bruins vs. No. 2 Wild Card – Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 1 Metropolitan Division – Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Wild Card – Washington Capitals

No. 2 Atlantic Division – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Atlantic Division – Tampa Bay Lightning

No 2. Metropolitan Division – New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 Metropolitan Division – New York Rangers

Compared to last week, the playoff seedings and matchups have not changed. The Bruins continue to dominate, maintaining a significant distance from the second-place Hurricanes. With 80 points, they’re not just the No. 1 team in the conference but also the No. 1 team in the league. As mentioned, the Hurricanes held onto second in the conference. However, this could change because they are tied at 66 points with the Devils and Maple Leafs. In the case of ties during the regular season, the standings are determined by games played and games won. There are further tiebreakers if need be, but these initial tiebreakers emphasize the importance of winning during the regular season.

Second through eighth are a ways away from catching the first-place Bruins. However, it will be a positioning dogfight until the season’s end, with any of these teams pulling ahead.