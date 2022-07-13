NHL Free Agency Period Opens Wednesday, July 13

One of the most exciting days of the NHL offseason gets underway Wednesday, July 13 – the opening of the league’s free agency period.

Scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, several productive players highlight this year’s class, including forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Nazem Kadri, Claude Giroux, defenseman John Klingberg, and goaltender Jack Campbell.

Of course, the biggest and perhaps most surprising name on the market is Gaudreau. The 28-year-old, who recorded a career-high 115 points last season, stunned Flames fans Tuesday night when it was announced he would not return to Calgary after eight full seasons with the team. This despite management offering the man known as “Johnny Hockey” a lucrative extension, one that would have made Gaudreau one of the NHL’s highest-paid players. Citing a desire to be closer to his family, the American has been linked to the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.

Let the signings commence!

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Colorado Avalanche as 2022-23 Stanley Cup favorites at +500 odds.