NHL Parlays for January 10: Potential NHL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Hockey is the most chaotic of the major sports. Stoppages are few and far between, grown men hurl themselves into each other while skating 20 miles per hour, and teams face a neverending battle of possessing the puck or trying to obtain it. But, as with most things, there’s a science within the mayhem.

We’re giving bettors another tool to put in their arsenal with our NHL parlay breakdown.

Home Chalk

Bets: Seattle Kraken vs. Buffalo Sabres -115, New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes -143

Odds: +217

Payout: $317.90 on a $100 bet

The Buffalo Sabres have been tough-luck losers over their past few games. Consequently, the price on them is lower than expected ahead of their meeting with the visiting Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. The Sabres are ideal buy-low candidates against a Kraken squad amid a seven-game road trip.

Buffalo has titled the ice in their direction over their last four games, outplaying their opponents in three contests. Still, they only have two wins over that span, despite out-chancing posting above-average scoring and high-danger chance ratings in all but one of those games. Seattle is trending in the opposite and much less sustainable direction. The Kraken have been outplayed in three straight, claiming victory in each contest. Their metrics are incompatible with outcomes, putting them on the fast track for regression.

The Carolina Hurricanes have flown under the radar as a contender this season but continue to play an unforgiving brand of hockey. Carolina has posted a 64.9% expected goals-for percentage over their past eight games. Moreover, they’ve posted game scores above 65.0% in five of eight, surpassing the 73.0% benchmark across their last two. With home ice on their side, they should have no problems skating past a New Jersey Devils squad that hasn’t outplayed their opponent on the road since December 20, 2022. The current price doesn’t do the Canes justice.

Low-Scoring Affairs

Bets: Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Under 6.5 (+100), Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues Under 6 (-105)

Odds: +299

Payout: $399.75 on a $100 bet

Time catches up with everything, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are no exception. The Pens are no longer the run-and-gun team they were with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in their prime. Instead, Pittsburgh has adopted a more structured approach, preferring a quality-over-quantity approach. Further, their metrics have nosedived over their recent sample, making it hard for them to overachieve enough to get tonight’s non-conference matchup against the Vancouver Canucks over the total.

The Penguins have been limited to six or fewer quality chances in five of their last seven and 23 or fewer scoring chances in all but one of those games. That’s akin to what we’ve seen from the Canucks recently, with the playoff hopefuls attempting nine or fewer high-danger chances in five straight. Fewer opportunities have yielded fewer goals. Vancouver is scoring on 8.8% of shots at five-on-five and 9.2% across all strengths. Neither team has the underlying metrics supporting the need for an elevated total. We’re taking a stance on the under 6.5 at plus money.

Darryl Sutter has made a living off playing a defense-first system, and he’s righting the Calgary Flames ship over their past few games. The Flames have held their opponents to a combined 24 high-danger and 62 scoring chances over their last three games. We’re anticipating a similar plan of attack as the Flames try to get back in the win column against the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis hasn’t been without their faults this season, but the Central Division team is trending positively. The Blues were substantially above average in chances allowed to end 2022, with improvements to their defensive zone coverage over their last couple of games. Even with additional opportunities, the Flames aren’t an imposing offensive team, recording the seventh-worst shooting percentage at five-on-five. Goals should be at a premium in this Western Conference tilt.