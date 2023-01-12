NHL Parlays for January 12: Potential NHL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Hockey is the most chaotic of the major sports. Stoppages are few and far between, grown men hurl themselves into each other while skating 20 miles per hour, and teams face a neverending battle of possessing the puck or trying to obtain it. But, as with most things, there’s a science within the mayhem.

We’re giving bettors another tool to put in their arsenal with our NHL parlay breakdown.

Home Underdog Moneylines

Bets: Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres +105, Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens +120

Odds: +351

Payout: $451.00 on a $100 bet

A curious trend is emerging from the Winnipeg Jets’ recent games, implying they could be regression candidates. That correction impacts their chances against the high-flying Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Winnipeg has won four of its last five games, scoring 21 goals across the sample. However, those wins have come despite the Jets getting outplayed in three of those contests. Moreover, scoring is amplified despite a decrease in production metrics. The Jets have posted a cumulative 49.2% expected goals-for rating, attempting 18.8 scoring and 8.8 high-danger chances.

Conversely, the Sabres were shut out in their most recent outing, despite putting up the most quality opportunities since the end of November. Their downward trend continued, posting a below-average shooting percentage in four of their last five. The pendulum should start swinging the other way against a Jets team that has a 90.9% save rate or lower in five of their past eight, including a cumulative 82.0% over their last two. Buffalo is due for a breakout, and the Jets goalies are struggling.

The tide should start turning for the Montreal Canadiens, who have lost eight of their previous nine. That ineffective phase is contraindicated in their recent game scores, with the Habs posting an expected goals-for rating above 50.0% in three straight. A more efficient offense has tilted the analytics in Montreal’s favor, with the Canadiens attempting 11 high-danger chances in two straight. They get to take on a Nashville Predators squad that is playing on consecutive nights and has given up ten or more quality chances in seven of their last nine. Circumstances favor the Habs in this one, a fact that isn’t reflected in the betting odds. We’re playing the edge and backing the home underdogs.

An Over and an Under

Bets: Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Over 5.5 -115, Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Under 6.5 +110

Odds: +292

Payout: $392.70 on a $100 bet

Few teams put together better offensive performances than the Dallas Stars. The Stars have scored the sixth-most goals this season and have the production metrics supporting sustained output. Dallas is averaging 10.3 high-danger and 24.1 scoring chances per game, ranking in the top ten. Their powerplay has done a lot of damage, recording the fifth-best conversion rate and bumping the Stars into the top six in production categories. The New York Rangers are allowing a concerning amount of chances recently. Opponents are averaging 12.8 quality opportunities over their last six games. Those lousy defensive performances have been offset by increased productivity, with the Rangers attempting a combined 27 high-danger chances over their previous two. Defense will be an afterthought in this inter-conference battle.

Possession-driven hockey is not the Vancouver Canucks strength. The Canucks have posted a Corsi rating below 50.0% in eight of their last nine and will be chasing the puck when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Opposite, the Bolts have the seventh-best Corsi rating this season and haven’t been out-possessed since the middle of December. We also have to consider Vancouver’s recent offensive performances. The Canucks have nine or fewer quality chances in five of their past six, failing to surpass 21 scoring opportunities in any of those contests. That will impact their productivity against one of the best analytics teams in the league.

The total for this non-conference matchup is set at 6.5, with the under priced at +110. Given Tampa’s penchant for holding onto the puck and the Canucks diminished offensive metrics, scoring might not be as pronounced as the betting line implies. We’re taking a stance on the under in this one.