NHL Parlays for January 13: Potential NHL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Hockey is the most chaotic of the major sports. Stoppages are few and far between, grown men hurl themselves into each other while skating 20 miles per hour, and teams face a neverending battle of possessing the puck or trying to obtain it. But, as with most things, there’s a science within the mayhem.

We’re giving bettors another tool to put in their arsenal with our NHL parlay breakdown.

Any Time Goal Scorer Props

Bets: Evgeni Malkin +175, Leon Draisaitl -110

Odds: +425

Payout: $525.25 on a $100 bet

With only three games on the schedule, we’re taking a different approach on today’s slate and highlighting a pair of any-time goal scorers. There is value in Evgeni Malkin finding the back of the net, and we like Leon Draisaitl’s chances against the San Jose Sharks.

Analytically, Malkin remains one of the best in the league across all strengths. The former Hart Trophy winner has a 63.6% expected goals-for rating, thanks to some dominant underlying metrics. Malkin starts 82.4% of his shifts in the attacking zone, more than any other player on the Pittsburgh Penguins, yielding a 67.2% high-danger chance rating and 5.9 chances per game. Further, he’s done his best work at home, scoring goals in four of the last six games at PPG Paints Arena. We like his chances of expanding that hot streak against a Winnipeg Jets squad playing on consecutive nights and starting their backup goaltender.

Draisaitl is cut from a similar cloth to Malkin, and we expect more scoring from him over the coming games. The Oilers’ center has the second-most points in the league, but he’s had less luck scoring recently, a trend that will start correcting. Since December 15, Draisaitl has had 37 shots on goal but only two tallies for a 5.4% shooting percentage. That’s substantially below his season-long average of 17.4% and even further off his previous career-high of 21.6%. Draisaitl continues to produce spectacular metrics, contributing 7.2 high-danger and 15.5 scoring chances per game. Goals will start coming in bunches for Drai as his stats progress to yearly benchmarks, starting tonight against the Sharks.

Bets: Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins -182, Edmonton Oilers -161 vs. San Jose Sharks

Odds: +151

Payout: $251.10 on a $100 bet

The Penguins are in a team-friendly spot when they host the Jets on Friday night. Winnipeg comes into tonight’s non-conference matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, ending a three-game road trip. Worse, the Jets started primary goalie Connor Hellebuyck against the Buffalo Sabres, meaning David Rittich is the projected starter tonight.

The Jets’ woes don’t end there. Winnipeg has spent most of the past two weeks chasing the puck, posting expected goals-for ratings below 50.0% in four of their last six. Offensively, they have struggled, with the Jets being held to 21 or fewer scoring chances in all but one of those games.

Pittsburgh is trending in the opposite direction, outplaying four of their previous five opponents. Still, wins have been hard to come by, with the Pens claiming victory just twice across that span. In reconciling expected values with actual outcomes, the Penguins are progression candidates and should have some puck luck in finding wins over their coming games.

Scheduling also factors into our second moneyline play as the Oilers take on the Sharks in Pacific Division action. San Jose is playing its third game in four nights amid deteriorating analytics. The Sharks have been outplayed in two of their last three, watching their defensive zone coverage implode. Three of their last four opponents have attempted at least 12 quality opportunities, with a rolling average of 11.5.

Those aren’t mistakes you can afford to make against a potent Oilers lineup. Edmonton is averaging 12.5 high-danger and 27.0 scoring chances per game over their previous four, an upward trend we expect to continue against a tired Sharks team. We’re backing the undervalued away side on Friday night.