Hockey is the most chaotic of the major sports. Stoppages are few and far between, grown men hurl themselves into each other while skating 20 miles per hour, and teams face a neverending battle of possessing the puck or trying to obtain it. But, as with most things, there’s a science within the mayhem.

We’re giving bettors another tool to put in their arsenal with our NHL parlay breakdown.

Original Six Moneylines

Bets: Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens +200, Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers -110

Odds: +493

Payout: $593.00 on a $100 bet

The Montreal Canadiens are playing like the best thing for them isn’t tanking for Connor Bedard. The Habs have won three of their last four thanks to an uptick in their offensive production, resulting in increased scoring. They should be able to maintain that standard against the visiting Florida Panthers.

Montreal has attempted at least ten high-danger chances in five of their past six. Still, they have a below-average 7.8% shooting percentage at five-on-five across that sample, suggesting that further offensive output is expected.

That sustained growth should be facilitated by the Panthers, who have struggled to contain their opponents lately. Florida has given up at least 13 quality chances in five of their previous eight. Their goaltending hasn’t responded well to the increased workload, posting an 89.1% save percentage across their past six games.

Sam Montembeault has recently been a big part of the Canadiens’ success, stopping 94.6% of shots in winning three of five. We’re not passing up the value on the Habs tonight.

Not every night you should bet against the Boston Bruins, but a few factors work against them when they visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The B’s are competing on the second night of a back-to-back after last night’s convincing 4-1 win over the New York Islanders. Still, Boston was severely outplayed in the contest, posting a 37.1% expected goals-for percentage. Moreover, that was the fourth time over the past seven games in which the Bruins fell below the 50.0% threshold.

Their results don’t yet reflect the diminished efforts, though, as Boston has won all but one of those contests. In doing so, they’ve elevated their PDO to an unsustainable 1.082, making them natural regression candidates.

The Broadway Blueshirts are no easy out and have put up more robust analytics efforts over their recent sample. New York has posted an expected goals-for percentage of 52.3% over their previous seven games, outplaying their opponents four times over that stretch.

We’ve earmarked the Bruins as regression candidates, and they are in a tough spot playing on consecutive nights against the surging Rangers. We’re backing the home team in this Original Six matchup.

Offensive Tilts

Bets: New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres Over 6 -110, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers Over 6 -115

Odds: +257

Payout: $357.17 on a $100 bet

Like the Bruins, the New York Islanders are playing a back-to-back, traveling to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The Isles have played with reckless abandon lately, which should facilitate a high-scoring affair against the Sabres.

The Islanders have been selling out offensively, attempting at least 14 high-danger chances in three of their past five. That improved efficiency has come at the expense of their defensive structure, with New York allowing 15 or more quality opportunities in three of five.

That high-flying style is compatible with the Sabres’ system, as they’ve hit double-digit high-danger chances and 26 or more scoring opportunities in all but one of their past five. Similarly, they’ve been chasing the puck in their own end, giving up an average of 11.2 quality chances over their last six.

There should be no shortage of goals as these teams mortgage defensive zone structure for scoring opportunities.

We expect a similar outcome as the Philadelphia Flyers host the Chicago Blackhawks. Both squads rank among the worst defensive teams in the league and are trending up offensively.

The Flyers have recorded nine goals over their previous two games, with underlying metrics supporting ongoing success. Philly has 25 high-danger chances in those matchups, hitting double-digits both times out. However, they’ve maintained their suspect defensive play, with opponents averaging 12.8 quality opportunities across their last four.

Blackhawks skaters are playing like they want out of Chicago. The Hawks have recorded 16 goals in four games this week, scoring at least three each time out. That increased productivity should continue against the Flyers, but the Hawks don’t have the structure to limit their hosts. Opponents have put up at least ten quality chances in five of the Blackhawks’ previous seven.

We’re betting both teams sustain their current offensive form, and this one makes it over six goals.