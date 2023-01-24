Hockey is the most chaotic of the major sports. Stoppages are few and far between, grown men hurl themselves into each other while skating 20 miles per hour, and teams face a neverending battle of possessing the puck or trying to obtain it. But, as with most things, there’s a science within the mayhem.

We’re giving bettors another tool to put in their arsenal with our NHL parlay breakdown.

Pennsylvania Winners

Bets: Los Angeles Kings -143 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins -143

Odds: +189

Payout: $289.00 on a $100 bet

Both Pennsylvania NHL clubs are in action on Tuesday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Florida Panthers in an Eastern Conference clash, while the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers sort things out in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh has dealt with a rash of injuries over the past few weeks but are starting to get its entire roster back on the ice. Primary goalie Tristan Jarry returned to action on Friday, with several role players getting back on the ice and improving the Pens’ competitiveness. The Penguins’ metrics are better because of it, outplaying three of their past four opponents thanks to improved offensive production.

The opposite is true for Florida. The Panthers have outplayed just two of their past seven opponents, attempting more than nine high-danger chances in three of those contests. Worse, they are falling apart defensively, with opponents trying at least 13 quality opportunities in three of their past four.

The Penguins are amplifying their scoring metrics at a time when the Panthers are taking a more passive defensive approach. That spells trouble for the visitors as Pittsburgh looks for their third win in five games.

Like the Panthers, Philadelphia is falling apart in its own end. Opponents have attempted 12 or more high-danger chances and 24 or more scoring opportunities in five of the Flyers’ past seven games. Sadly, Philadelphia’s ineffective play isn’t limited to the defensive end. The Flyers have been unable to generate offense lately, with eight or fewer quality chances in four of seven.

The Kings have been one of the more efficient offensive teams throughout the season, and that’s illustrated across their recent game scores. LA averages 13.2 high-danger chances per game over their previous five, hitting double-digits in each contest. Still, their output remains below expected, with the team posting a 6.0% shooting percentage at five-on-five over that stretch.

Watch for the Kings’ output to increase, matching their recent surge in production. The Flyers are not equipped to weather the storm, leaving an advantage for the visitors.

Undervalued Underdogs

Bets: Minnesota Wild +135 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Buffalo Sabres +115 vs. St. Louis Blues

Odds: +405

Payout: $505.25 on a $100 bet

The Tampa Bay Lightning return home after a moderately successful five-game road trip. The Bolts won three of five games; however, their metrics deteriorated over the last few games. That downward trend could continue as they settle into the comforts of home.

Moreover, they must contend with a Minnesota Wild team playing improved hockey. The Wild have posted an expected goals-for rating above 50.0% in two straight and three of their last five. Their success correlates with more robust offensive metrics, as the Wild have eclipsed ten high-danger chances in four of their previous six.

The Lightning are ill-equipped to defend against the Wild attack. Tampa has allowed opponent free-range in their end, giving up 12 or more quality opportunities in three straight. Their offensive play has crumbled along with their shaky defensive play, attempting six or fewer high-danger and 20 or fewer scoring chances in two of three.

Analytically, these teams are headed in opposite directions. That’s not yet reflected in the betting odds, leaving an edge in backing Minnesota.

You wouldn’t know it from looking at their points percentage, but once again, the St. Louis Blues rank as one of the worst analytics teams in the league. Tonight, they’ll be tasked with limiting a Buffalo Sabres squad that has been one of the best in the NHL in 2023.

Granted, Buffalo is playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but they’ve found a fifth gear early this year. The Sabres have outplayed eight of 12 opponents this month, posting a cumulative 52.0% expected goals-for rating, above their season-long rating of 49.8%.

The Blues are trending in the opposite direction. St. Louis has posted an expected goals-for percentage below 50.0% in seven of nine, with a 45.1% rating over that span. Somehow, the Blues are 5-4-0 over that stretch, making them regression candidates as outcomes start to reflect the on-ice product.

Don’t shy away from the Sabres because they are playing on consecutive nights. They are the superior team and undeserving of the underdog price tag.